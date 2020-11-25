Four new COVID-19 deaths, total of 131 reported in Rowan

SALISBURY — On the eve of Thanksgiving, Rowan County reported four new COVID-19 deaths.

Two of the new deaths occurred at Elmcroft of Salisbury, an assisted living facility on Mooresville Road. Another two occurred outside of congregate living facilities. They bring the total number of deaths reported since the start of the pandemic to 131.

While congregate living facilities, and nursing homes in particular, make up a majority of the deaths from COVID-19 in Rowan County, an increasing percentage (41%) have not been associated with the facilities, occurring among community members in general.

The average age of COVID-19 deaths in rowan County is 80. No further information was released Wednesday about the new deaths.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases added Wednesday numbered 39 — slightly lower than daily numbers that have led to a surge in local cases. Still, the county counts 891 cases as being active, 21 Rowan County residents as hospitalized and 4,340 as recovered. There have been 5,362 COVID-19 cases reported in Rowan County during the entirety of the pandemic.

The number of tests conducted in Rowan County so far is 65,746.

In other local COVID-19 statistics:

• The average age of the individual testing positive for COVID-19 in Rowan county is 44.1.

• The racial and ethnic breakdown of cases is as follows: 58.45% white, 13.89% Black, 21.86% Hispanic, 13.67% unknown, 12.89% other, 0.67% American Indian or Alaskan Native, 0.37% Asian and 0.06% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander.

• 28147, a Salisbury zip code, has seen the largest number of cases of any Rowan County zip code, with 1,470. Though, it contains nursing homes like the Citadel that have been the sites of large outbreaks. Also a Salisbury zip code, 28144 has seen 1,018 cases. Containing areas of Salisbury, Granite Quarry, Faith and unincorporated areas near High Rock Lake, the 28146 zip code has seen 924 cases.

• Women are the majority of local cases (52.37%). Mean comprise 47.63% of local cases.