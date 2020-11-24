November 24, 2020

  • 32°

High schools: Carson could be 4A with new realignment plan

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020

By Mike London
mike.london@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Carson in 4A? It may happen.

The Cougars moving up a classification is just one of the wrinkles possible with the NCHSAA’s latest realignment plan.

Realignment happens every four years. Even a pandemic can’t stop that.

The realignment of the 445 high schools that are members of the NCHSAA will kick in with the 2021-22 school year and will last through 2024-25.

The system has been completely overhauled for this realignment, starting with designating counties as East or West, right from the start. There are 45 counties in the West, with 216 NCHSAA member schools. There are 55 counties in the East, with 209 NCHSAA member schools.

Classifications in previous realignments were determined solely by enrollment figures, but now the number of students attending a school will provide only half of a more complicated equation. Attendance figures used will be from the 2019-20 school year, not the current COVID-affected one.

Accounting for 25 % of a school’s “realignment score” are “state cup standings,” a measure of overall success by the entire athletic program over a three-year period, and the Identified Student Percentage, which measures the number of students at that school receiving government assistance.

There will be an equal number of schools in each classification in each region. In the West there will be 54 teams in 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A. That’s a change. There have been fewer schools in 1A and 4A, then in 2A and 3A.

The 54 schools with the highest “realignment scores” will be 4A. The next 54 will be 3A, and so on.

Specific conferences haven’t been designated by the NCHSAA yet. That comes later in the process. Dec. 10 is the scheduled date.

High School Overtime, which has a reputation for accuracy, has offered some interesting projections in recent days.

Davie will still be 4A.

Carson will fall very close to the 3A/4A dividing line, but the Cougars are projected to be 4A. Carson would have one of the lowest “realignment scores” among the West’s 54 4A schools.

If Carson does move up to 4A, it could find itself in a conference made up primarily of Cabarrus schools that project to be 4A, schools such as A.L. Brown, Northwest Cabarrus, West Cabarrus, Hickory Ridge, Central Cabarrus and Cox Mill. South Iredell also projects as 4A.

West Rowan still will be 3A.

East Rowan’s “realignment score” will fall close to the dividing line between 2A and 3A, but is projected to remain 3A.

Other projected 3A schools from current area conferences include Statesville, North Iredell, Mount Pleasant, Robinson, Concord, Central Davidson, Ledford, Oak Grove and North Davidson.

South Rowan is also close to that 2A/3A border, but is projected to stay in 2A.

Salisbury will be 2A.

Some other area schools that project to be 2A are East Davidson, West Davidson, Lexington, North Stanly and West Iredell.

North Rowan will stay in 1A.

Some other schools with 1A projections are Gray Stone, South Stanly, Thomasville, South Davidson and Albemarle.

A couple of the current members of the Yadkin Valley Conference — North Moore and Chatham Central — would be placed in an East conference with the new realignment plan.

Print Article

Comments

Food

Home sweet home: Families never tire of decorating Rowan Museum gingerbread houses

Crime

Former Salisbury High teacher faces additional sex offense charges

Education

RSS planning drive-thru send-off for superintendent

Local

Highway Patrol: Fatal I-85 crash occurred when one vehicle stopped in roadway

Coronavirus

10 more counties found with ‘critical’ spread as Gov. Cooper tightens mask-wearing restrictions

Crime

Police: Several weekend overdoses possibly result of ‘bad batch’ of drugs

Crime

Davie County Social Services employee faces assault, child abuse charges

Elections

Political Notebook: State survey shows majority of voters confident in election process

Local

Logistics, instructions for ‘Tis the Season Spectacular parade

Ask Us

Ask Us: How can people stop unwanted telemarketers, robocalls?

Local

One reported dead after fiery interstate crash

Local

Salisbury’s $35 million in water, wastewater upgrades on track for completion in 2022

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with stealing $600 in pallets, 10 boxes of clothing

Local

North Carolina shooting suspect caught after days on the run

Nation/World

Charleston weighs wall as seas rise and storms strengthen

Local

Candy Cane Train makes maiden voyage at Transportation Museum, lights show follows

Local

United Way celebrates campaign with lively finale, but work will continue

Local

Recycling centers, landfill adjust schedule for holidays

Business

Helped by assistance programs, customers make progress on outstanding utility balances

Kannapolis

Blessing Box Installed at Kannapolis Fire Station 1

Christmas Happiness

Christmas Happiness Fund will start accepting donations to help children, families this week

Business

‘Having your doctor at home’: Local optometrist goes above and beyond for patients

Business

Biz Roundup: Students can join employers for virtual Groundhog Job Shadow Day 

Lifestyle

Adopt-an-Oscar: Innovative litter-catching device cleans waterways, teaches lessons