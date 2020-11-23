Logistics, instructions for ‘Tis the Season Spectacular parade

The following are logistics and instructions from parade organizers about Wednesday’s ‘Tis the Season Spectacular parade. Streets are scheduled to close around 4 p.m. in the downtown area for the parade. People should come at the time slots they signed up for at tistheseasonspectacular.com.

Participants (people who signed up for a time slot) turn left on Lafayette Street coming from the North Rowan area or use North Lee Street to arrive at the check-in area.

Check-in is in the parking lot adjacent to Franklin Street on North Lee Street. It will be well-marked.

Participants are asked to bring their email confirmation for the time slot reserved. Once the reservation is confirmed, they will proceed to the parade queue.

Participants should arrive 20-30 minutes before their scheduled time slots to complete the registration process.

Representatives from Toys for Tots will be in the registration area for participants who would like to donate a toy to this organization.

Parade marshals and law enforcement will direct vehicles to the starting line.

Every 30 minutes, vehicles will follow a pace car. Drivers should adhere to a 10 mph speed limit

Participants may not stop their cars along the route.

Participants many listen to a live broadcast of the event on either 1280 AM or 103.3 FM

Thank you for helping us make this year’s parade: “Tis the Season Spectacular: Take a Home Town Ride With Us” a success.