November 22, 2020

  • 43°

Letter: Thanks for generous donations

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 22, 2020

Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary (a no-kill sanctuary for dogs and cats here in Rowan County) wishes to thank the public for their generous contributions of aluminum cans at its six drop-off locations.

With the public and its great “Can Team” volunteers pulling together, the recycling program has significantly enhanced Faithful Friends’ ability to fulfill its mission, which includes mandatory spaying and neutering of our animals while looking for their forever homes.

The West End Plaza drop-off has been relocated from Uptown Dogs and Cats, at 2125 Statesville Blvd., to a nearby location between the former Belk’s and Fidelity Bank located in West End Plaza.

We also have five other drop-off locations that remain the same. The VFW at 1200 Brenner Ave; Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary, 220 Grace Church Road; Critters Gift Shop, 125 South Main St.; Garden Greenhouse, 4070 Woodleaf Road; and Speedwash Laundromat, 1337, W Innes St.

Once again, thank you to Jenn Sciortino, of Uptown Dogs and Cats, for her past support and we wish her luck at her new location.

Our biggest thanks go to the Rowan County community for donating and being our animals’ Faithful Friends. Together, we are saving lives.

— Marcia Parrott

Salisbury

Editor’s note: Marcia Parrott is president of the Faithful Friends Board of Directors.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Candy Cane Train makes maiden voyage at Transportation Museum, lights show follows

Local

United Way celebrates campaign with lively finale, but work will continue

Local

Recycling centers, landfill adjust schedule for holidays

Business

Helped by assistance programs, customers make progress on outstanding utility balances

Kannapolis

Blessing Box Installed at Kannapolis Fire Station 1

Christmas Happiness

Christmas Happiness Fund will start accepting donations to help children, families this week

Business

The cool eye doctor: Local optometrist goes above and beyond for patients

Business

Biz Roundup: Students can join employers for virtual Groundhog Job Shadow Day 

Lifestyle

Adopt-an-Oscar: Innovative litter-catching device cleans waterways, teaches lessons

Elections

Chief justice recount finishes in Rowan County with both candidates losing votes

Crime

Blotter: Apparel company reports theft of T-shirts from storage unit

Business

Commissioners finalize rules for COVID-19 business grant program

Coronavirus

UPDATED: County ends week with several worsening COVID-19 statistics

News

Sheriff: Woman jumps from trunk of car to escape captors

Coronavirus

Raptors will play in Tampa after Canada says no

News

Prosecutors: Men in gun conspiracy had white supremacy ties

Nation/World

Police: 8 injured in Wisconsin mall shooting; suspect sought

News

Historically Black colleges get $3 million to develop sensors for nuclear plants

Sports

LaVar vs. Jordan: LaMelo says ‘we know how it’d turn out’

Local

Drivers Matt Tifft, B.J. McLeod create Live Fast Motorsports as new NASCAR team for 2021

Kannapolis

Marshville woman dies after crash in Kannapolis involving FedEx truck

Coronavirus

‘Life of the school’: Livingstone College remembers student who died from COVID-19

Local

Piedmont Natural Gas employee killed in two-vehicle crash on Yadkin River bridge

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Woodleaf man robbed at knifepoint after giving woman place to stay