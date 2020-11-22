November 22, 2020

  • 43°
West Rowan’s Emma Clarke (13) sends the ball over the net in the victory over East Rowan in the first match of the season. JON C. LAKEY/FOR THE SALISBURY POST

High school volleyball: West Rowan

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 22, 2020

West Rowan  

Head coach: Physical education teacher Jan Dowling (6th year at West, 87-42)

2019: 28-1 overall,  10-0 North Piedmont Conference (1st)

Playoffs: Lost regional final to West Henderson

Standouts: Senior outside hitter Kaylin (KK) Dowling, senior setter Allison Ennis and sophomore libero Brooke Kennerly were all-county

Key returners: Junior middle blocker Kelcie Love, junior setter Noe Gaeta, sophomore defensive specialist/libero Ashlee Ennis, junior defensive specialist Kenadi Sproul, senior middle blocker Emma Gaeta

New faces: Emma Clarke, Madelyn VonCanon, Anna Blackledge, Regan Roakes

Opening games: Won vs. East Rowan; lost at South Iredell

Outlook

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan had the best team in school history in 2019-20 and now tries to reload.

Missing are Carly Stiller, who usually manned the middle;  Emma Gusler, a right-side hitter who had some big matches, and Tori Hester, a three-time county player of the year who was among the best players in county history. West was 81-25 during Hester’s four seasons, peaking with last season’s 28-match winning streak and a run to the regional final. Sweeping North Iredell, South Iredell and Carson is no easy feat, but the Falcons accomplished that in 2019.

Seven of the 10 playoff wins in school history have come in the last three seasons.

Hester was one of a kind, but the cupboard is far from bare. Eight players who had major roles in last season’s championships are still in uniform. Some promising newcomers have joined them.

There are two sets of returning sisters — Noe and Emma Gaeta and Allison and Ashlee Ennis.

The program has come along way in a short time. In 2014, West was ranked 401st in the state by MaxPreps after a 3-17 season. West was ranked fourth (all classifications) after last season.

The graduation losses were at the net, so the key to 2020 success will be the tall replacements such as Love and Clarke.

Love is more athletic after strenuous offseason workouts, while Clarke is a terrific athlete. She might have been West’s best player on opening night with seven kills and three blocks.

The sure thing as far as kills will be left-hander KK Dowling, who is an all-round player in the mold of Hester. She’s an exceptional hitter, defender and server and should be one of the county’s player of the year candidates.

Hitters are only as good as their setters, and the Falcons are in excellent shape in that area. Allison Ennis set last season as the Falcons started 17-0. When she went down with a foot injury, Noe Gaeta stepped in and the Falcons didn’t miss a beat, even in some intense playoff games. With both setters healthy, West has some options. They can split time or they can play together in a two-setter attack.

West also has several good people back for digs and serve-receive. Kennerly, the libero, had a special freshman season.

It will be interesting to see if West takes a step back or stays among the state’s elite teams. The NPC will be as good as ever, so there won’t be many easy nights.

 

 

 

 

 

Print Article

Comments

Local

Candy Cane Train makes maiden voyage at Transportation Museum, lights show follows

Local

United Way celebrates campaign with lively finale, but work will continue

Local

Recycling centers, landfill adjust schedule for holidays

Business

Helped by assistance programs, customers make progress on outstanding utility balances

Kannapolis

Blessing Box Installed at Kannapolis Fire Station 1

Christmas Happiness

Christmas Happiness Fund will start accepting donations to help children, families this week

Business

The cool eye doctor: Local optometrist goes above and beyond for patients

Business

Biz Roundup: Students can join employers for virtual Groundhog Job Shadow Day 

Lifestyle

Adopt-an-Oscar: Innovative litter-catching device cleans waterways, teaches lessons

Elections

Chief justice recount finishes in Rowan County with both candidates losing votes

Crime

Blotter: Apparel company reports theft of T-shirts from storage unit

Business

Commissioners finalize rules for COVID-19 business grant program

Coronavirus

UPDATED: County ends week with several worsening COVID-19 statistics

News

Sheriff: Woman jumps from trunk of car to escape captors

Coronavirus

Raptors will play in Tampa after Canada says no

News

Prosecutors: Men in gun conspiracy had white supremacy ties

Nation/World

Police: 8 injured in Wisconsin mall shooting; suspect sought

News

Historically Black colleges get $3 million to develop sensors for nuclear plants

Sports

LaVar vs. Jordan: LaMelo says ‘we know how it’d turn out’

Local

Drivers Matt Tifft, B.J. McLeod create Live Fast Motorsports as new NASCAR team for 2021

Kannapolis

Marshville woman dies after crash in Kannapolis involving FedEx truck

Coronavirus

‘Life of the school’: Livingstone College remembers student who died from COVID-19

Local

Piedmont Natural Gas employee killed in two-vehicle crash on Yadkin River bridge

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Woodleaf man robbed at knifepoint after giving woman place to stay