November 21, 2020

  • 43°

Sheriff: Woman jumps from trunk of car to escape captors

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 21, 2020

ROCKINGHAM (AP) — A woman jumped from the trunk of a speeding car to escape her captors, and deputies have arrested two of three people wanted in the case, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said Friday.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies responded Thursday morning to a call from a motel in Madison about an assault and kidnapping.

Investigators said three people entered the victim’s room, assaulted her and put her in the trunk of their car. The sheriff’s office said the car traveled 200 yards (180 meters) before she jumped out of the trunk. According to the sheriff’s office, the woman suffered severe injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said Takiyah Kenyhata Broadnax, 21, of Eden was charged with first-degree kidnapping, breaking and entering, and assault inflicting serious injury. She is jailed on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1. It’s not known if she has an attorney.

An unidentified juvenile faces similar charges and is jailed under a $250,000 secured bond.

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

County ends week with several worsening COVID-19 statistics

News

Sheriff: Woman jumps from trunk of car to escape captors

Coronavirus

Raptors will play in Tampa after Canada says no

News

Prosecutors: Men in gun conspiracy had white supremacy ties

Nation/World

Police: 8 injured in Wisconsin mall shooting; suspect sought

News

Historically Black colleges get $3 million to develop sensors for nuclear plants

Sports

LaVar vs. Jordan: LaMelo says ‘we know how it’d turn out’

Local

Drivers Matt Tifft, B.J. McLeod create Live Fast Motorsports as new NASCAR team for 2021

Kannapolis

Marshville woman dies after crash in Kannapolis involving FedEx truck

Coronavirus

‘Life of the school’: Livingstone College remembers student who died from COVID-19

Local

Piedmont Natural Gas employee killed in two-vehicle crash on Yadkin River bridge

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Woodleaf man robbed at knifepoint after giving woman place to stay

Crime

Salisbury man charged with theft following vehicle chase

Local

Project Santa receives donation from Food Lion Feeds

Local

Salisbury Police investigating after 13-month-old found unresponsive

Business

Heart and Oak vintage decor store finds home in downtown Salisbury

Elections

No local changes in votes following first day of recount for state’s chief justice race

Education

Livingstone College keeps elementary students moving with $1,000 donation

Local

Toys for Tots teaming up with ‘Tis the Season Spectacular to collect toys for families in need

BREAKING NEWS

Livingstone College student dies from COVID-19 complications, school says

Coronavirus

State reports record COVID-19 increase; positive test percentage continues rise in Rowan

Local

Veterans food drive ongoing for Rowan, Cabarrus counties

Crime

Blotter: Homeowner discovers WWII tank shell in garage

Business

Rowan Chamber of Commerce’s speaker talks about navigating new paid leave law