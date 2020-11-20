Salisbury Police investigating after 13-month-old found unresponsive

SALISBURY — Police are investigating after a 13-month-old child was found unresponsive at a Stokes Ferry Road home.

According to Sgt. Russ DeSantis, a 911 call was made from the home on Nov. 15 around 8:23 p.m. The boy was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and later transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The baby did not survive and the cause of death is undetermined pending final results of an autopsy report, DeSantis said.

No other details were made available.