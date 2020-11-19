November 19, 2020

  • 55°

Veterans food drive ongoing for Rowan, Cabarrus counties

By Staff Report

Published 3:29 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020

The city of Kannapolis, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and Old Armor Beer Company are sponsoring a food drive for Cabarrus and Rowan county veterans in need.

Drop off your canned food items in the carts at Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way, at the ticket office at Atrium Health Ballpark or at Old Armor Beer Company by Monday.

There are approximately 27,000 veterans in Cabarrus and Rowan Counties and approximately 10,000 of these veterans seek assistance from the Cabarrus and Rowan County veteran service offices annually.

 Items that are needed the most are canned meats, peanut butter, jelly, spaghetti sauce, spaghetti noodles, canned fruit, pork-n-beans and pudding cups. Individually wrapped snack cakes and cookies are also a favorite and much appreciated.

 All the items will be taken to Cabarrus and Rowan County veteran service offices, which will distribute them to veterans in time for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

