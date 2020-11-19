November 19, 2020

Livingstone College student dies from COVID-19 complications, school says

By Josh Bergeron

Published 8:18 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020

SALISBURY — Livingstone College on Thursday night said a 23-year-old senior died earlier in the day because of COVID-19 complications.

Waddell

Jamesha Waddell left campus on Sept. 19 and had been isolating at home, the school said in an announcement posted to its website. Her condition worsened while at home. She was hospitalized and placed in intensive care, Livingstone College said.

“Our prayers and heartfelt condolences are extended to the Waddell family and her loved ones during this very difficult time,” the college said. “However, we should be reminded that earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal. We are in communication with the family and will keep you posted as information becomes available.

“As our student body prepares to depart from campus next week for winter break, we strongly urge everyone to remain vigilant in mitigating the spread of this virus by wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands frequently. May God give us all strength and courage during this difficult time.”

No further information was immediately released about Waddell.

As of Thursday, Rowan County was reporting 126 COVID-19 deaths, 26 people hospitalized and 814 active cases. The death number did not include Waddell.

