Area sports briefs: East boys, Carson girls win dual meet

From staff reports

East Rowan’s boys won a cross country dual meet with Carson held at Dan Nicholas Park on Tuesday.

East won 19-36.

East’s Thomas Ferguson won the race in 18:15.

TJ Jones paced Carson. He was second in 18:32.

Brayden Self (3rd), Shayden Edwards (4th), Carson Ritchie (5th) and Daniel Fabian (6th) were the other scorers for the Mustangs.

• In the girls race, Carson won 20-39.

East’s Meredith Bonner was the individual winner with a time of 21:10.

Carson had the next five finishers with Camden Corley (2nd, 21:31), Makayla Borst (3rd), Brynn Sokolowski (4th), Haley Borst (5th) and Lani Isley (6th).

•••

In a boys cross country meet at Statesville’s McAnderson Park on Tuesday, West Rowan won against South Iredell, North Iredell and Statesville.

Luke Harrison ran 19:12 and placed third to lead the Falcons. Freshman Ethan Wilson was fifth. Jacob Bogle (6th), Damian Ackman (7th) and Issac Castro (8th) were the other West scorers.

North Iredell’s Phillip Riddle won with a 17:20 clocking.

• In the girls meet, West Rowan’s Megyn Spicer was seventh and Anna Harrison was 10th. North Iredell won, with South Iredell second, and West Rowan third.

Statesville’s Karli Townsell won in 21:12.

•••

Northwest Cabarrus’ girls (36-24) and boys (34-26) won against A.L. Brown in a 1.55-mile meet at Vietnam Veterans Park on Tuesday.

A.L. Brown’s Emily Karmanocky won the girls race in 10:16. Northwest’s Olivia Andrews was second in 11:03.

In the boys race, Northwest’s Owen Evans won in 8:26. A.L. Brown’s Gabe Blackwelder was second in 8:36, and A.L. Brown’s Kevin Stegall was third in 8:42.

Blackelder has signed with UNC Pembroke.

College baseball

East Rowan graduate Charlie Klingler made the High Point University baseball team as a walk-on.

CIAA basketball

The (CIAA) announced men’s and women’s basketball schedules for the 2020-21 regular season on Wednesday.

The modified schedule will feature a 16-game conference slate, including 10 divisional and six cross-divisional contests.

Play begins on January 9 and continues through Feb. 20. The cross-divisional schedule, which runs through Jan. 25, will use the men’s and women’s doubleheader format.

Livingstone opens at Bowie State on Jan. 9.

To help ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, and staff, men’s and women’s games will move to a split schedule to finish out the regular season as divisional play begins on Jan. 28.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, teams will compete in the 2021 CIAA Basketball Tournament, set to take place February 22-27 in Baltimore.

The CIAA and its membership will continue to monitor the COVID-19 landscape, while following current federal, state, local, NCAA, and campus guidelines, and make in-season updates to the schedule and game environment protocols, as necessary.

Realignment

The NCHSAA has unveiled a new game plan as far as realignment for the 2021-22 school year.

With COVID complications this year, the NCHSAA will use average daily membership numbers from the 2019-2020 school year to form the realignment plan, which will divide schools into four evenly split classifications.

Schools will get a “realignment score” based on ADM figures (50 percent), percentage of students who receive government assistance (25 percent) and Wachovia Cup points over the last three years (25 percent).

Based on realignment scores, the NCHSAA will then take the largest 25 percent of schools in each region and place them in the 4A classification, the next 25 percent will go into the 3A classification, and so on.

A new wrinkle in the process will be splitting the state into defined East and West regions. Fifty-five counties and 206 schools are in the East, while 45 counties and 216 schools are in the West.

The NCHSAA will release a draft proposal for new conferences on Dec. 10.

High school softball

Alanna Deal, who has had a spectacular high school and travel ball career, signed with USC Upstate’s program.

A shortstop at South Columbus, near Whiteville, she’s the daughter of Kevin Deal, who was a standout third baseman for South Rowan in the 1990s.

Deal also has been an all-conference performer in volleyball, basketball and cheerleading.

NFL

Javon Hargrave (North Rowan( made three tackles for the Philadelphia Eagles and was credited with half of a sack in Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the New York Giants.

SAC

The South Atlantic Conference Presidents Council announced Tuesday that Emory & Henry College has been invited to join the SAC, pending acceptance into the NCAA Division II process. Emory & Henry will begin competition in all conference sports in the 2022-23 academic year.

HS volleyball

In Monday’s 25-16, 25-20, 21-25 and 25-17 loss to West Davidson, Salisbury got 16 digs and 13 assists from Ellen Yang, six blocks and four kills from Alli Tuck and 33 digs from Madelyn Lawrence.

•••

In a 25-13, 24-26, 25-23 and 25-20 loss at Thomasville on Monday, Bella Smith, Chloee Stoner, Hannah Wilkerson, Roziah Ellis and Daphne Robinson stood out for North Rowan.

Stoner served for 14 points, while Wilkerson had 10, Bella nine and Ellis five.

GARS golf

GARS members played at Warrior.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Bobby Clark with a 65.18.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Mike Sides with a 64.04.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Ron Ervin with a net of 63.88.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Tommy Seamon with a net of 61.77.

Larry Petrea shot a 74 for low net, while Seamon had low gross score.

Clark, 80, shot a 78.

Travel softball

Team NC (Helms/Horne 18U) won three more games on Sunday and finished the esason with a tournament championship.

Kary Hales (Carson) was 7-for-11. Ellen Yang (Salisbury) had a 3-for-4 game with a homer. Abbey Nixon (Carson) was 6-for-9 in the three games.