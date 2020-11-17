Area sports briefs: NCHSAA unveils realignment game plan; cross country under way

From staff reports

On Tuesday, the NCHSAA unveiled its game plan as far as realignment.

It’s a pretty complete overhaul.

With COVID complications this year, the NCHSAA will use average daily membership numbers from the 2019-2020 school year to form the new realignment plan, which will split schools into four evenly split classifications.

Normally, average daily membership numbers (school size) are the only determining factor in classifying schools. But this time ADM figures will account for only half of the equation.

An average of the previous three years of the Identified Student Percentage numbers, that’s the number of students who receive government assistance, will account for 25 percent of the realignment score.

The average of the previous three years of NCHSAA Wachovia Cup state points will account for the other 25 percent.

Once scores are set, each school will be placed in either the east or west region, based on its county.

That’s also new.

Based on the realignment scores, the NCHSAA will then take the largest 25 percent of schools in each region and place them in the 4A classification, the next 25 percent will go into the 3A classification, and so on.

The NCHSAA will release a draft proposal for new conferences on Dec. 10.

Schools will have until Jan. 8 to submit any concerns or requests for changes to the draft.

HS cross country

In a boys cross country meet at Statesville’s McAnderson Park on Tuesday, West Rowan won against South Iredell, North Iredell and Statesville.

Luke Harrison ran 19:12 and placed third to lead the Falcons. Freshman Ethan Wilson was fifth. Jacob Bogle (6th), Damian Ackman (7th) and Issac Castro (8th) were the other West scorers.

North Iredell’s Phillip Riddle won with a 17:20 clocking.

• In the girls meet, West Rowan’s Megyn Spicer was seventh and Anna Harrison was 10th. North Iredell won, with South Iredell second, and West Rowan third.

Statesville’s Karli Townsell won in 21:12.

•••

Northwest Cabarrus’ girls (36-24) and boys (34-26) won against A.L. Brown in a 1.55-mile meet at Vietnam Veterans Park on Tuesday.

A.L. Brown’s Emily Karmanocky won the girls race in 10:16. Northwest’s Olivia Andrews was second in 11:03.

In the boys race, Northwest’s Owen Evans won in 8:26. A.L. Brown’s Gabe Blackwelder was second in 8:36, and A.L. Brown’s Kevin Stegall was third in 8L42.

NFL

Javon Hargrave (North Rowan( made three tackles for the Philadelphia Eagles and was credited with half of a sack in Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the New York Giants.

SAC

The South Atlantic Conference Presidents Council announced Tuesday that Emory & Henry College has been invited to join the SAC, pending acceptance into the NCAA Division II process.Emory & Henry will begin competition in all conference sports in the 2022-23 academic year.

HS volleyball

SALISBURY — Salisbury opened the volleyball season on Monday with a 3-1 loss to West Davidson that won’t count in the Central Carolina Conference standings.

The Green Dragons prevailed 25-16, 25-20, 21-25 and 25-17.

Madelyn Lawrence made 33 digs for the Hornets. Ellen Yang had 16 digs, 13 assists and three kills. Alli Tuck had six blocks and four kills. Riley Peltz had 10 digs and six kills. Ella Trainor had 10 digs and three kills. Grace Blackwell had five assists and four digs. Brooke Cunningham had four kills. Mallory Link had three kills. Alondra Acevedo had a dig.

•••

THOMASVILLE — Thomasville won 3-1 against North Rowan in a non-conference season opener on Monday.

The Bulldogs took a 25-13, 24-26, 25-23 and 25-20 victory.

Standouts for the Cavaliers were Bella Smith, Chloee Stoner, Hannah Wilkerson, Roziah Ellis and Daphne Robinson.

Stoner served for 14 points, while Wilkerson had 10, Bella nine and Ellis five.

•••

Carson lost 3-0 at home to North Iredell on Tuesday.

Golf

East Rowan graduate Allen Terrell, director of coaching at the Dustin Johnson Golf School in Murrells Inlet, S.C., has a lot to be excited about.

The schools is rated as the top golf academy in the Southeast, and Masters champ Johnson is ranked as the No. 1 player in the world.

Terrell was Johnson’s coach at Coastal Carolina and has worked with him for years.

GARS golf

GARS members played at Warrior.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Bobby Clark with a 65.18.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Mike Sides with a 64.04.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Ron Ervin with a net of 63.88.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Tommy Seamon with a net of 61.77.

Larry Petrea shot a 74 for low net, while Seamon had low gross score.

Clark, 80, shot a 78.

College football

The Charlotte 49ers have made the difficult decision to postpone Saturday’s Conference USA East Division matchup at nationally ranked Marshall as a result of Covid-19 testing within the 49ers’ program.

•••

App State linebacker D’Marco Jackson was named National Defensive MVP of the Week by PFF College and Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week. In a 17-13 win against Georgia State, Jackson had nine tackles, a sack, two pass breakups. one fumble recovery, two tackles for loss and a QB hurry.

College basketball

David Tripp (A.L. Brown) scored 27 points for Milligan in an 85-68 loss to Tennessee Wesleyan on Saturday.

College volleyball

Tori Hester (West Rowan) is playing for Troy in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Travel softball

Team NC (Helms/Horne 18U) won three more games on Sunday and finished the esason with a tournament championship.

Kary Hales (Carson) was 7-for-11. Ellen Yang (Salisbury) had a 3-for-4 game with a homer. Abbey Nixon (Carson) was 6-for-9 in the three games.