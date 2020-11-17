Active COVID-19 cases continue climbing to new records in Rowan; two new deaths reported

SALISBURY — Active COVID-19 cases in Rowan County continued climbing to new heights Tuesday when local health officials reported an additional 65 COVID-19 positives in addition to two new deaths.

There are currently 768 active COVID-19 cases in Rowan County, which reflects an increase of 18 on Tuesday, and 126 people dead after testing positive. There are 19 Rowan County residents currently hospitalized.

The two additional deaths added Tuesday were from people not in a congregate living facility. No further information was released Tuesday about the new deaths, but their addition dropped the average age of the 126 people who have died to 79 years old.

The average age of the 4,905 people who have tested positive in Rowan County is 44.1. The average age of the 289 people hospitalized over the course of the COVID-19 outbreak is 64.

A total of 4,011 people, or 81.77% of the total positives, have recovered. There have been 62,132 tests conducted in Rowan County.

The number of people hospitalized has fluctuated after reaching a peak of 31 last week, and Tuesday’s increase in deaths were the first in five days. Case numbers, however, have increased more rapidly, with three of the top four daily increases in cases coming in the previous seven days.

Statewide, cases are also increasing more rapidly of late. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,288 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 317,495. Roughly 87% of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina are presumed to be recovered by NCDHHS. There are currently 1,501 people hospitalized in the state, a number that is on the rise, and 4.68 million total completed tests.