Concord Police say China Grove man killed in standoff at Discount Tire store

CONCORD — Police say a China Grove man was shot and killed Saturday while working at Discount Tire at 575 Dickens Place NE in Concord.

Terry Cabilin Wallace, 27, was shot during an altercation with Jeremy Monty Spann, of Lynchburg, South Carolina, Concord Police said. Wallace faces one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He remains in the Cabarrus County Jail under no bond.

Police were called to the scene of the Discount Tire store at 11:22 a.m. Saturday because of a verbal dispute call. After arriving, officers spoke to store employees who said that a coworker was still inside the store with an armed suspect, said a news release issued Monday.

Spann surrendered after negotiations with police, but officers found Wallace dead inside after conducting a search of the interior office and the tire business.

Police said they haven’t determined a motive for the incident.