November 16, 2020

Ask Us: Readers ask about I-85 construction, new tenant for Rite Aid store

By Josh Bergeron

Published 6:33 am Monday, November 16, 2020

After years of work to widen Interstate 85, create a new interchange at Old Beatty Ford Road and make other changes in southern Rowan County, one Post reader asked whether interstate construction would ever end, particularly as constructions crews have blocked off lanes closer to Salisbury.

While road maintenance is likely to continue for the duration of I-85’s existence, the ongoing project involves pavement rehabilitation between China Grove and the Yadkin River Bridge, says Kelly Seitz, Salisbury resident engineer for N.C. DOT Transportation Division No. 9. The 11-mile segment of I-85 has 10 to 20 years of age since its original construction and requires some routine maintenance, Seitz said.

“The project has been ongoing the past year with concrete pavement repairs, interstate ramp resurfacing and bridge preservation operations,” Seitz said. “The project also involves concrete diamond grinding and installation of new pavement markings and markers.”

Diamond grinding provides a smoother ride, reduces road noise and increases the longevity of the roadway, Seitz said.

He said that workers are currently repairing concrete slabs between Julian Road and Jake Alexander Boulevard on the northbound side of I-85.

Southbound repairs are finished. Resurfacing is complete for all planned interchanges, except for Innes Street. The project should be completed in fall 2021, he said.

Blood plasma company lists Salisbury location as ‘coming soon’

Multiple readers also asked about plans for a building at the intersection of Lincolnton Road and Jake Alexander Boulevard that formerly contained a Rite Aid store.

The store closed as a result of the purchase by Walgreens of the Rite Aid chain. A Walgreens sits at the same intersection.

Readers said their interest was piqued by the presence of construction workers at the store in recent weeks.

The workers are in the middle of making exterior and interior renovations for a medical clinic, said city of Salisbury Communications Director Linda McElroy. Contact information on the permit is listed for Magellan Construction LLC, of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Immunotek Bio Centers, also of Lafayette, Louisiana.

On its website, ImmunoTek says it manages blood plasma collection sites. It’s an “emerging bio-tech company committed to the safe collection and procurement of human blood plasma from the public.” Its website lists a Salisbury location at the former Rite Aid site as “coming soon.”

