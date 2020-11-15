Trading Ford Baptist Church celebrates 150 years

On Nov. 1, Trading Ford Baptist Church celebrated its 150th anniversary during annual homecoming services.

Four bands honored the church’s musical progression over the last 150 years, with Ms. Barker on the organ during the hymn and the youth band closing the service. Brent Barker, a longtime member of Trading Ford Baptist Church before leaving to pastor Emmanuel Baptist Church in Grenada, Michigan, was on site to deliver the message. There was also four people baptized during the service.

Trading Ford held its first service as an autonomous church in November 1870, with 61 members signing the church covenant. Today, the church has more than 500 members and recently paid off the debt of a large worship center and gymnasium. The church has continued to expand beyond its physical borders during this pandemic, with a growing online community.

In 1922, the church voted for pastors to stay an indefinite amount of time. Since then, the church has only had four pastors.

The current pastor, Rev. Mike Motley, has been serving as the lead pastor since 1999. The church has also sent numerous people go on to be pastors and ministry workers in other churches.

Through all the years of the church’s rich history, its members give God all the glory and praise for allowing his church to continue his work. The church prays, that if he tarries, Trading Ford Baptist Church will see another 150 years for his glory.