November 15, 2020

Library notes: Popular titles circulated at Rowan Public Library during 2020

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 15, 2020

By Amber Covington
Rowan Public Library

Rowan Public Library offers a collection with more than 173,000 physical items of books, audiobooks and DVDs. Here’s a list of items that have been checked out frequently since January 2020.

Adult fiction

  • “Blue Moon: A Jack Reacher Novel,” by Lee Child
  • “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens
  • “The Guardians,” by John Grisham
  • “A Minute to Midnight,” by David Baldacci
  • “The Bitterroots,” by C.J. Box

Adult nonfiction

  • “Education: A Memoir,” by Tara Westover
  • “Becoming,” by Michelle Obama
  • “Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are So You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be,” by Rachel Hollis
  • “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier: 112 Fantastics Favorites for Everyday Eating,” by Ree Drummond
  • “The Beautiful Ones,” by Prince

Adult audio

  • “Long Road to Mercy,” by David Baldacci
  • “Drums of Autumn,” by Diana Gabaldon
  • “Little Women,” by Louisa May Alcott
  • “Shadow Tyrants,” by Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison
  • “Wonderment in Death,” by J. D. Robb

DVDs

  • “Toy Story 4” (2019)
  • “Captain Marvel” (2019)
  • “Aquaman” (2018)
  • “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (2019)
  • “The LEGO Movie 2” (2019)

Young adult fiction

  • “Soul Eater,” by Atsushi Okubo
  • “Black Butler,” by Yana Toboso
  • “Scythe,” by Neal Shusterman
  • “The Cruel Prince,” by Holly Black
  • “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” by Sarah Maas

Young adult nonfiction

  • “The ACT Prep Black Book: The Most Effective ACT Strategies Ever Published,” by Mike Barrett
  • “The Official ACT Prep Guide 2019-2020,” by ACT, Inc.
  • “Cracking the ACT Premium,” by Princeton Review
  • “ACT 2019,” by Steven W. Dulan
  • “ACT Prep Plus 2020,” by Kaplan Publishing

Juvenile fiction

  • “Green Eggs and Ham,” by Dr. Seuss
  • “The Lorax,” by Dr. Seuss
  • “Diary of A Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw,” by Jeff Kinney
  • “Dinosaurs Galore!,” By Giles Andreae
  • “Dragons Loves Tacos,” by Adam Rubin

Juvenile nonfiction

  • “The LEGO Book,” by Daniel Lipkowitz
  • “Minecraft Combat Handbook,” by Stephanie Milton
  • “I Am Martin Luther King Jr.,” by Brad Meltzer
  • “St. Patrick’s Day,” by Gail Gibbons
  • “Minecraft: Guide to the Nether & the End,” by Stephanie Milton

Want to check out one of these popular titles? Call, visit, or place a hold on line to reserve a copy. All three branches are open to serve our community six days a week.

Amber Covington is technical services supervisor at the Rowan Public Library.

