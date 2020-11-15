Letter: Why pour unknown liquid into water?

Today, while crossing the Third Creek bridge on Old Highway 70, a pickup truck was stopped in the middle of the bridge and a man was pouring liquid out of a 1 gallon jug into the creek with a “home defense” label on it. There were also four lids from mason jars laying on top of the bridge deck wall.

The county and state have programs to collect hazardous chemicals. So, why would someone pour something they would not drink into the water supply of thousands of other citizens?

— J.L. Holton

Salisbury