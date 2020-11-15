November 15, 2020

  • 54°

High school volleyball: North Rowan looks to move up in YVC

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 15, 2020

North Rowan  

Head coach: Social studies teacher Joshua Yoder (2nd year, 4-16)

2019: 4-16 overall, 4-12 1A Yadkin Valley Conference (tied, 7th)

Playoffs: No

Standout: Senior hitter Bella Smith

Experienced players: Seniors Makiya McDaniel, Roziah Ellis, Anna Everhart and Madisyn Smith and sophomore Chloee Stoner

New face: Junior basketball star Hannah Wilkerson

Opening match: at Thomasville, Monday

Outlook

SPENCER — North Rowan volleyball has enjoyed occasional success over the years, but has never won a playoff game.

The last trip to the playoffs came in 2015.

The Cavaliers did make tangible progress last season under first-year coach Joshua Yoder, a native of Ohio.

North carried a 42-match losing streak into 2019, but the Cavaliers were able to put that burden to rest.

“The program is trending in the right direction,” Yoder said.

Smith and Stoner will serve as the captains for this COVID-condensed season.

“Although the shortened season is a bummer, having a season is still a blessing,” Yoder said.

Yoder likes this team’s balance of experience and newcomers.

He has six returners who have played quite a bit.

“We are more athletic and more experienced and we have great leadership from our captains,” Yoder said. “I’m excited to see how our potential on paper plays out on the court. I believe we are a team that will give other teams fits because we are scrappy and have championship chemistry.”

Wilkerson is a terrific basketball player, all-county first team last spring, and should make an impact.

“She brings a gamer mentality and she adds to our athleticism around the net to complement McDaniel and Bella,” Yoder said. “I do not foresee us losing many 50-50 balls at the net.”

Stoner will be the primary setter. She’ll orchestrate the offense and will set up the swings of Bella, Everhart, Ellis and Wilkerson.

While everyone is looking forward to the return of high school sports, Yoder is among the most enthusiastic.

“Coaching this team has been a bright spot in what has been a tumultuous 2020,” he said. “Academically, our team has some of the highest GPAs at North. I could not be more proud to coach this group.”

 

Print Article

Comments

Local

More than a COVID-19 statistic: Ammons remembered as crafty, creative, friendly

Local

After success of ‘Everybody Was Happy,’ Hap Roberts looks to give back

Education

Henderson public hearing, consolidation update on agenda for school board

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan Chamber readies for November Power in Partnership program

Local

Commissioners to consider funding for organization that works to prevent overdoses, stop opioid abuse

Faith

Trading Ford Baptist Church celebrates 150 years

Faith

Faith briefs: Thanksgiving meals planned

Kannapolis

Cabarrus Christmas celebration events begin Nov. 20

Elections

Rowan Board of Elections finalizes 2020 election totals, refers handful of challenged ballots to law enforcement

Business

Tallest cone in town: New restaurant seeks to promote family, fun next to mini golf course

Lifestyle

Providence Baptist Church bringing back Thanksgiving meal

News

Close race for N.C. chief justice likely headed to recount

Local

First responders save three stranded kayakers on Yadkin River

Nation/World

Tropical Storm Iota forms, could follow Eta’s deadly path

News

Two more bodies found after deadly North Carolina flooding

Coronavirus

Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns as other states resist

Elections

Close race for N.C. chief justice likely headed to recount

Business

S&P 500 closes at record as possible vaccine lifts markets

Coronavirus

UPDATED: Increasing positivity rate among several grim trends in worsening coronavirus statistics

Crime

Blotter: Nov. 13

Elections

Donald Trump wins battleground state of North Carolina

Local

15 new charges added for man arrested in chase from Rockwell to Salisbury

Landis

Rain causes wastewater overflow in Landis

Local

Flooding scenes from across the county