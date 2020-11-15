November 15, 2020

Faith briefs: Thanksgiving meals planned

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 15, 2020

Free Thanksgiving meal in Spencer

Whosoever Will Let Them Come Ministries and CrossLife Church (Spencer) will host a free community Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, Nov. 22, from noon until 3 p.m.

Everyone in the community is invited. You can
“grab and go,” as well as stay in your car.

Social distancing will be practiced and masks must be worn. A parking lot worship service will be from 10 -11 a.m. The feast will be held at the Whosoever Will Let Them Come Community Life Center, 601 S. Iredell Avenue, Spencer.

This event is an extension of the annual Friends & Family and an opportunity of to express the theme of “Letting the World See the Real Church Come Together” in action.

For more information, call 704-633-3876 and leave a message or email
wwltcinfo@gmail.com.

Bishop Chris Brown Sr. and Senior Pastor Patricia Brown lead Whosoever Let Them Come Ministries in Spencer and Cary. Thomas McDonald is senior pastor of CrossLife Church in Spencer.

Love Christian Center’s Thanksgiving dinner

Love Christian Center, 102 N. Long Street, East Spencer, will provide free Thanksgiving dinners on Thursday, Nov. 26,  from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Box dinners can be picked up at the church.  Delivery is provided for the elderly, sick and shut in. Call 704-267-8648 for delivery. Others can come to the church to pick up a box dinner. Elder Antonio Snipes is  pastor of Love Christian Center. Founder and coordinator of the Thanksgiving dinner is Elder Edith Downs.

‘The Sounds of Christmas’ at the West End Plaza     

First Baptist Church will present “The Sounds of Christmas” at special drive-in services in the parking lot at West End Plaza on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 13 at 4 and 7 p.m.

Soloists will be joined by biblical drama and narration for a unique worship experience to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

Gates will open one hour prior to each service.

