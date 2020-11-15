Biz Roundup: Rowan Chamber readies for November Power in Partnership program

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce has announced Kenny Colbert from The Employers Association as the speaker for November’s Power in Partnership virtual program on Nov. 19 at 7:30 a.m.

Colbert is the president and CEO of The Employers Association in Charlotte. The Employers Association is a member-based organization that provides knowledge and resources that help over 930 businesses in North and South Carolina meet their comprehensive human resource and training needs.

The Chamber of Commerce’s Power Card will once again be offered to those who would like to participate in the Power in Partnership frequent attender program. Power Card holders received a discounted price for the series and do not have to reserve a spot every month. The cost is $99 for chamber members and $225 for non=members.

Individual reservations for the November Power in Partnership are also being accepted. The deadline for reservations is Tuesday, Nov. 17 by 5 p.m. and costs $15 for members and $25 for non-members. Contact the chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com.

The rest of the 2020-21 PIP programs include:

Dec. 17 – Inspirational Speaker: Phil

Jan. 21 – 2021 Economic Outlook Speaker: Christopher Chung, CEO Economic Development Partnership of N.C.

Feb. 18 – State Legislative Breakfast

March 18 – Salute to Agri-business

April 16 – Healthcare Speaker, sponsored by Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

May 20 – Leadership Speaker: Steve Chandler, Chandler Thinks



Restaurants can now apply for rent, mortgage interest relief

SALISBURY — Gov. Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina restaurants can now apply for rent or mortgage interest relief from the N.C. Mortgage, Utility and Rent Relief program administered by the N.C. Department of Commerce.

The MURR program can provide up to $20,000 in relief funds per qualifying business location. Business and nonprofit applicants from certain industry sectors that have not been able to operate during the COVID period may apply for up to two of their business locations.

Detailed information and application materials are available online at nccommerce.com/murr.

Food Lion offering way to help neighbors in need

SALISBURY — As Feeding America member food banks continue to meet an increased demand for nourishment due to COVID-19, Food Lion is making it easier for its customers to help their neighbors in need.

From now through Dec. 15, Food Lion shoppers can purchase and donate a specially marked, pre-packed “Holidays Without Hunger” food box for $5, while supplies last, or make a cash donation at checkout. The box contains mac and cheese, brown rice, green beans, canned chicken, spaghetti noodles and pasta sauce. Food Lion will then donate the box directly to a local food bank or partner feeding agency.

“At Food Lion, we believe no one should go hungry, especially during the holiday season, and this year, perhaps more than ever, has been difficult for our neighbors,” Jennifer Blanchard, Food Lion director of community relations, said in a news release. “Our associates and customers care about their neighbors, and the ‘Holidays Without Hunger’ box offers an easy and affordable way to make a difference in their towns and cities.”

Every cent of cash donations will go to benefit Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country. One dollar helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America.

To learn more about Food Lion Feeds or its “Holidays Without Hunger” campaign, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

Cheerwine partners with chefs, mixologists on recipes

SALISBURY — To celebrate the seasonal return of its holiday punch, Cheerwine has partnered with 11 Carolina chefs and mixologists to release Cheerwine recipes for every kind of holiday treat from shortcakes to duck confit.

Cheerwine Holiday Punch, which “merries” the soft drink’s cherry flavor with tangy pineapple juice and ginger ale, has made its return to local grocery stores and online.

Cheerwine’s 11 partner chefs and drink experts represent a range of styles, from a barbecue pitmaster to one of the south’s most famous biscuit makers.

“For generations, Cheerwine fans have creatively incorporated our soft drink into their cherished family dishes, and this year, we wanted to give them something special to add to their recipe collections,” Joy Harper, the great-great granddaughter of Cheerwine’s founder and vice president of marketing for Cheerwine, said in a news release. “We’re grateful to the Carolina chefs who’ve carefully crafted their own delicious recipes using Cheerwine, and to the mixologists for their original cheerful ‘sips’ featuring Cheerwine Holiday Punch.”

Some of the recipes they came up with using Cheerwine Holiday Punch are:

Asheville

Charlotte

Charleston

The Triangle

Brandon Sharp – Hawthorne & Wood (Chapel Hill): Toasted Chocolate Marshmallow Torte with Cherry Vanilla Sauce

The Triad

Jody Morphis – Blue Denim (Greensboro): Cheerwine Duck Confit

Wilmington

Dean Neff – Seabird: Cheerwine Meyer Lemon and Bourbon Smash

For the first time, Cheerwine is also offering a sweet secret Cheerwine Syrup, which can be used to craft cocktails, cakes, marinades, barbecue sauces and more. The syrup is only available on its web store .

Cheerwine has also unveiled its 2020 holiday gift line, including its commemorative 2020 ornament, as well as holiday gift sets for the most passionate Cheerwine fans.

For more information, visit https://cheerwine.com/punch/.

Bank of America foundation awards grant to United Service Organizations of NC

SALISBURY — The Bank of America Charitable Foundation recently awarded the United Service Organizations of North Carolina a $50,000 grant to support service members and their families impacted by COVID-19.

“Bank of America will continue to faithfully support the veterans, service members and their families who have contributed so much to our state and our country,” Charles Bowman, North Carolina Market President for Bank of America, said in a news release. “Our commitment to serving military personnel and their families is an important part of who we are as a company, and this year we celebrated our 100th year of supporting the military. Veterans and service members are also a critical group of Bank of America’s workforce, and we recently surpassed our five-year goal to hire 10,000 veterans, National Guard members and reservists.”

Grant funds will be used to provide much needed food support to quarantined service members across North Carolina and NC Serves Central Carolina, an arm of the USO of NC that supports critical needs like healthcare, housing and food insecurity for military service members, veterans and their families. The money from the grant will also seek to enhance the resiliency and community connections for military spouses, Women Warrior Reset programs, to include support for USO Mobile Operations Centers operating throughout the southeastern U.S.

Since 2009, Bank of America has provided more than $21 million to military nonprofits, including the USO.

North Carolina has the fourth largest demographic of active duty military and reservists in the country. The USO of North Carolina and Bank of America continue to work together to positively impact the health and well-being of North Carolina’s military service members, veterans, and their families.

“We are excited to work with Bank of America in providing much needed food assistance for our veterans through our NC Serves Central Carolina program, as well as continuing the USO of NC’s critical military spouse and Women Warrior Reset programs,” Jim Whaley, Regional President, USO Southeast Region, said in a news release. “Because of our wonderful partners like Bank of America, we are able to enhance the quality of life and improve the readiness of North Carolina’s military and their families in their greatest time of need.”

In addition to supporting requests for food assistance, critical military spouse and Women Warrior Reset programs, funds from this grant will support USO Mobile Operation Centers in the southeast, which travels across North Carolina and surrounding states in support of rapid deployments, large scale events and military training exercises. During the hurricane season and other times of crisis, the mobile operations center is deployed in support of the National Guard and assists in the delivery of water, hygiene items, snack packs, and refreshments, providing a safe haven and internet connectivity to service members assisting in hurricane relief and crisis response efforts throughout the Southeast region.

State Veterans Home of Salisbury honored

SALISBURY — The North Carolina State Veterans Home of Salisbury has been named among the 21% of U.S. skilled nursing facilities that have been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for 2020-21 by U.S. News & World Report.

The facility earned the honor by achieving a rating of “High Performing,” the highest possible rating for long term care. U.S. News gives the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those homes that satisfy its assessment of the appropriate use of key services and consistent performance in quality measures.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve those who have given so much of themselves for our freedom and our country, and I’m proud of the team at North Carolina State Veterans Home – Salisbury for being recognized nationally for its quality of care delivery,” Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth, said in a news release.

In its 11th year, the U.S. News Best Nursing Homes ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information about care, safety, health inspections, staffing and more for nearly all of the country’s 15,000-plus nursing homes. The Best Nursing Homes ratings reflect U.S. News & World Report’s exclusive analysis of publicly available data using a methodology defined by U.S. News that evaluates factors that it has determined most greatly impact patient and resident care, safety, and outcomes. This year, along with new ratings, nursing home profile pages were updated to include a patient safety summary that reflects COVID-19 data along with other measurements of safety and related advice on choosing a home or facility amidst the pandemic.

“U.S. News strives to provide access to information that allows consumers to make educated decisions on all types of care,” Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News, said in a news release. “Updating the profiles to include a patient safety summary that highlights COVID-19 data paired with other measures of care arms families, caregivers and patients with the information needed to make a decision that keeps safety at the highest priority.”

The Long-Term Care Rating aims to provide prospective residents who need help with daily activities, and their families, with analysis and information regarding the quality of care provided by nursing homes. The rating includes data on staffing, success in preventing emergency room visits and pneumonia vaccination rates, among other metrics. The short-term rating incorporates measures of quality including consistency of registered nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs and success in preventing falls.

For more information behind both U.S. News ratings, refer to the FAQ. To learn more about PruittHealth’s Commitment to Caring, visit pruitthealth.com.