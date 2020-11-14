November 14, 2020

  • 55°

East Carolina can’t keep up with No. 7 Cincinnati

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 14, 2020

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Desmond Ridder threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score to help No. 7 Cincinnati rout East Carolina 55-17 on Friday night.

Cincinnati (7-0, 5-0 American Athletic) extended its school-record home winning streak to 19 games, the fourth-longest streak among FBS schools, and kept its hopes alive for a College Football Playoff berth.

Ridder has accounted for 17 touchdowns in the past four games, including nine rushing TDs.

In Cincinnati’s three-point victory over East Carolina last year, the Pirates scored 43 points and piled up 638 yards. The Bearcats were motivated to prevent a repeat.
The offense got off to a fast start with Ridder’s 33-yard touchdown pass to Michael Young to cap a 79-yard drive on their opening possession.

Cincinnati had second-and-goal at the Pirates 3, but lost a fumble at the 5. Six plays later, however, Bearcats linebacker Jarell White returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown.

After punting on three of its first four possessions, East Carolina (1-6, 1-5) drove 58 yards in three plays, pulling to 14-7 on Keaton Mitchell’s 18-yard run.
Ridder’s 16-yard scramble on third-and-12 set up Jerome Ford’s 24-yard touchdown run, and Tre Tucker’s 45-yard touchdown reception highlighted a 28-point second quarter.

After passing for 535 yards against the Bearcats last season, Holton Ahlers threw for 87 yards Friday with three interceptions. He was sacked four times.

The Bearcats, up 42-10 in the fourth quarter, ran a successful fake punt that led to Ford’s second rushing touchdown.

With the Bearcats looking to run out the clock with 17 seconds remaining, Cameron Young burst through the hole for a 75-yard run to cap the scoring.

BIG PICTURE:

East Carolina: Linebackers Bruce Bevins and Dre Terry were ejected for targeting within about five minutes in the second quarter. Both hits came on Cincinnati kickoff returners.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats got corners James Wiggins and Arquon Bush and receiver Alec Pierce back from injury, but lost senior defensive end Elijah Ponder to a knee injury in the second quarter. Ponder was on the sideline on crutches.

UP NEXT:

East Carolina: At Temple on Nov. 21.
Cincinnati: At Central Florida on Nov. 21.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Should Rowan-Salisbury Schools follow the lead of Kannapolis City Schools and bring elementary students back to school in person full time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Nation/World

Tropical Storm Iota forms, could follow Eta’s deadly path

News

Two more bodies found after deadly North Carolina flooding

Coronavirus

Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns as other states resist

Elections

Close race for N.C. chief justice likely headed to recount

Business

S&P 500 closes at record as possible vaccine lifts markets

Coronavirus

Increasing positivity rate among several grim trends in worsening coronavirus statistics

Crime

Blotter: Nov. 13

Elections

Donald Trump wins battleground state of North Carolina

Local

15 new charges added for man arrested in chase from Rockwell to Salisbury

Landis

Rain causes wastewater overflow in Landis

Local

Flooding scenes from across the county

Elections

With all ballots counted, Rowan improves on record turnout

Coronavirus

County passes 600 active COVID-19 cases again

Local

Duke Energy blames steam sensor malfunction during start-up process for noise

Education

Accountants, former management company to blame for incomplete audits, says charter school’s chairwoman

Crime

Blotter: Nov. 13

Local

Motorists rescued, roads flooded after heavy rain

Local

Investigators say lightning strike may have caused church fire

Local

UPDATED: Flood warning issued for Rowan County

Cleveland

Steeped in agricultural history, Knox Farm recognized with bicentennial status

Business

Entering final stretch, United Way campaign receives boost from F&M Bank

College

Catawba launches Newman Park renovation project

Local

Town of Spencer creates citizen review board for police

Education

Education briefs