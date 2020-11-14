Area Sports Briefs: Rowan wrestlers strong in tournament

Darkhorse Wrestling Club

From staff reports

The Darkhorse Wrestling Club of Charlotte took a high school team to Ocean City, Md., for the National High School Coaches Association Fall Duals.

This tournament hosted 96 teams from all over the country.

The N.C. team went 5-1 and included Rowan wrestlers Jacob Cox (South), Michael Lowry (Salisbury), Tkaii Gaither (Salisbury) and Oren Bost (East).

Cox was 3-0 with wins over wrestlers from Pennsylvania and New England.

Cox lost by a point in an exhibition match to Braxton Brown (Texas), who is ranked second nationally at 113 pounds.

Cox is ranked eighth in the Southeast at 126.

Lowry went 4-2 with wins over wrestlers from New England, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Gaither was 5-1 with wins against wrestlers from New England, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas

Oren Bost went 5-1 with wins against wrestlers from New England, Pennsylvania, Texas and Maryland.

Oren’s loss was a 6-3 decision to Blake Bahna, a New Jersey state placer.

Bost is ranked 14th in the Southeast at 160.

SAC

The South Atlantic Conference announced the postponement of six basketball games that were scheduled on Nov. 21 and 24.

The postponements followed positive tests and subsequent quarantining within the Carson-Newman and Limestone women’s basketball teams and the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team.

Catawba’s early schedule wasn’t affected.

College signers

West Rowan outfielder Hannah Noblitt signed with Belmont Abbey.

• Cannon School’s Charlie Barr signed with High Point’s golf program.

Travel softball

Taylor Walton (West Rowan) hit a two-run homer at the Atlanta Elite Invitational Tournament on Saturday.

• Team North Carolina had a big offensive day and won four games on Saturday. Ellen Yang (Salisbury), Kary Hales (Carson), Abbey Nixon (Carson) and Liza Simmerson (Carson) contributed to those wins.

Yang’s day included a homer and a triple. Hales went 4-for-4 with three RBIs in one game.

College football

Sandon McCoy (A.L. Brown) had seven carries for 26 yards for Army in a 38-12 loss to Tulane on Saturday.

• Charlotte’s game with Gardner-Webb was canceled.

College vollleyball

Troy finished the regular season 10-6.

Freshman Tori Hester (West Rowan) played in 10 matches and had 70 kills, 65 digs and nine blocks.

• Columbia International freshman Kira Rymer (South Rowan) had 12 kills and two aces in a five-set loss to Bluefield. Rymer had 14 kills in a sweep of Union Columbia International finishes the regular season on Monday.

College tennis

Pfeiffer announced the hiring of Justin Fainter as head men’s and women’s coach. He’s been coaching at Cannon School.

