Rain causes wastewater overflow in Landis

The Town of Landis has notice to the Mooresville Regional Office of the N.C. Division of Water Quality regarding the overflow of untreated wastewater because of Thursday’s heavy rain.

Approximately 10,500 gallons overflowed the Fourth Street lift station No. 4, with approximately 6,000 gallons reaching Buffalo Creek. Also, approximately 25,000 gallons overflowed the S. Upright lift station No. 1 with approximately 15,000 gallons reaching Coldwater creek

The spill was due to inflow of infiltration caused by rain totaling approximately 3 inches in less 24-hour period. No significant environmental impact to the receiving streams was identified. For any questions concerning this release contact the Town of Landis at 704-857-2411.