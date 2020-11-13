November 13, 2020

Flooding scenes from across the county

By Staff Report

Published 12:10 am Friday, November 13, 2020

Rowan County used a new storm protocol that was implemented last week when Thursday’s flooding incidents started showing up. Emergency services personnel take calls for resources and then spread notifications of road closures instead of the calls coming through the main communications dispatch channel.

Despite all the local flooding, there were no reports of injuries, unlike other areas of the state. The worst reports came in of three deaths at the Hiddenite Family Campground in Alexander County.

Forecasters had said North Carolina could expect between 2 and 5 inches of rain, with even heavier amounts in some areas.

Flooding scenes from across the county

