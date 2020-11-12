November 12, 2020

  • 64°
Firefighters respond to this fire at the First Baptist Church Ministry Center at North Fulton Street. The fire was contained to the building and is believed to have started in the attic area. Shavonne Potts/Salisbury Post

Fire at First Baptist Church Ministry Center under investigation

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:55 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — The cause of a fire at the First Baptist Church Ministry Center remains under investigation after multiple departments responded Thursday morning to the building known as the “old YMCA.”

The building, located across from First Baptist Church on North Fulton Street,  housed a number of ministries and organizations, including the SOAR program, which helps adults with intellectual disabilities, and the Good Shepherd’s Clinic.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, said Associate Pastor Brian Farmer. But Farmer said a witness heard hearing a boom of thunder right before the fire.

He stood outside under an umbrella until firefighters gave the all-clear to approach the building.

“This building is a tool for ministry. God does a ton of great things through it,” Farmer said. “We’ve been blessed with good space here and it’s used quite a bit. This is going to be an inconvenience and we’ll have to rebuild it but the ministry is not going to stop. It’s my hope that this building, what’s not been damaged by the fire, will be back up and running soon,” Farmer said.

Salisbury firefighters could be seen breaking windows and creating a hole in the roof to vent the building. Smoke billowed from the attic area.

The church posted a message on its Facebook page shortly after the fire that said, “The fire seems to have started in attic, but no official determination has been made yet. No one was in the building, and our awesome fire department was able to contain and extinguish the fire quickly. We are grateful God had someone in place who saw the smoke and reported the fire immediately.”

Firefighters respond to this fire at the First Baptist Church Ministry Center at North Fulton Street. The fire was contained to the building and is believed to have started in the attic area. Shavonne Potts/Salisbury Post

The Salisbury Police Department also provided assistance at the scene. Kannapolis Fire Department personnel also assisted so that all of the responders could focus their efforts on the fire, said Salisbury Fire Marshal Terry Smith.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Should Rowan-Salisbury Schools follow the lead of Kannapolis City Schools and bring elementary students back to school in person full time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Motorists rescued roads flooded after morning rain

Local

Fire at First Baptist Church Ministry Center under investigation

Local

UPDATED: Flood warning issued for Rowan County

Cleveland

Steeped in agricultural history, Knox Farm recognized with bicentennial status

Business

Entering final stretch, United Way campaign receives boost from F&M Bank

College

Catawba launches Newman Park renovation project

Local

Town of Spencer creates citizen review board for police

Education

Education briefs

Education

KCS using platform that allows people to directly support students

Elections

Presidential results not final yet, say local Republicans, elected officials

Landis

Landis in ‘good position’ to exceed revenue for current budget

Education

Koontz mascot named “Lizzie” in honor of school’s namesake

Nation/World

Veterans Day in 2020: quiet parades, somber virtual events

News

Divisive, but direct: Mark Robinson aims to work with Cooper

Local

Father, son dispute courthouse scuffle

Local

Salisbury City Council’s closed meetings end without public action

Local

Rowan Retired School Personnel cancels November meeting

Local

Fundraisers scheduled for Humane Society

Local

Volunteer firefighter denies using racial slur in social media post

Crime

Blotter: East Spencer woman faces vehicle theft, related charges

Coronavirus

County, state set new records for COVID-19 cases

Education

State’s charter advisory board votes to revoke Essie Mae charter

Local

Powles Staton serves up chicken, pork, appreciation for local veterans

East Spencer

East Spencer board to consider options to help resident resolve drainage issues