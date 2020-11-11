Area Sports Briefs: Rowan athletes officially sign
Salisbury’s Katie Knorr signed with UNC Wilmington.
From staff reports
A number of Rowan County athletes made things official with Division I college programs by signing National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.
Reported to the Post:
Katie Knorr, Salisbury
UNC Wilmington
Swimming
Emily Knorr, Salisbury
West Virginia
Swimming
Jake Hunter, East Rowan
East Carolina
Baseball
Liza Simmerson, Carson
USC Upstate
Softball
Taylor Walton, West Rowan
Quinnipiac
Softball
Vance Honeycutt, Salisbury
North Carolina
Baseball
• Recent commits/signings
Landon Cromer, South Rowan
Lees-McRae
Cross country
Jaden Vaughn, Carson
Lenoir-Rhyne
Volleyball
Dadrain Robbins, North Rowan
Lynchburg
Football
More recruits
Luke Osteen, a Hough outfielder/pitcher with lots of local ties, signed with Gardner-Webb’s baseball program on Wednesday.
•••
Northwest Cabarrus pitcher/infielder Michael Gracer announced a commitment to Catawba.
Local golf
The GARS members played at Lexington Golf Club.
Low ‘A’ Flight player was Sharon Miller with a net of 64.40.
Low ‘B’ Flight player was Mark Yehl with a net of 66.12.
Low ‘C’ Flight player was Ben Moore with a net of 67.84.
Low’ D’ Flight player was John Daniels with a net of 70.17.
Miller shot a 1-over 72 for low gross score.
Gordon Correll won low net score.
Bobby Clark 80, shot an 80.
