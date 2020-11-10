November 10, 2020

  • 64°

Letter: America will regret next four years

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 10, 2020

The best president in history was not elected because of the most dishonest election in history. President Donald Trump loves America and the American people. President Trump did more for the American people in four years than any president in history.

I invested $40,200 to help President Trump get re-elected because I believe in him 100%. Any time we invest with something or someone, we are not assured we will win.

I only lost my investment. The American people lost everything. They lost everything President Trump had already gotten them and they lost everything President Trump would have gotten them in the future.

The American people will live to regret the next four years without President Trump.

When President Trump leaves office, China will again take control of America.

— Larry Goodman

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    How long was your wait to vote in the 2020 election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

Kannapolis City Schools nurse named No. 1 in the state

News

Opening Friday, ‘Fun Home’ slated to be Lee Street’s first in-person performance since March

News

East Spencer resident demands town fix paving, property issues

Local

Submissions sought for cookbook that will provide blueprint to cooking with local ingredients

News

Spencer native recalls when soldier walked home from war

Crime

Car strikes multiple vehicles in chase from Rockwell to Salisbury

Crime

Blotter: Nov. 10

Coronavirus

Active COVID-19 cases climb to record heights in Rowan County

Coronavirus

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective

Ask Us

Ask Us: When are coronavirus cases considered recovered?

Crime

Blotter: Pender County man accused of shooting 11 rounds into occupied vehicle

Elections

Political Notebook: What happens to campaign signs after elections?

Elections

Biden seeks to move quickly, build out his administration

News

Helicopter crashes near Highway Patrol academy in Raleigh

Crime

Piedmont Correctional inmates say prison failing to provide efficient care during pandemic

Nation/World

‘Time to heal’ — Biden wins presidency behind boost from Pennsylvania

News

Transportation Museum to host festive train ride, drive-thru light show to celebrate holidays

Business

Industry rankings give North Carolina high marks for business, tax climate

Local

‘I love this little town’: Downtown cruise-ins become weekend staple, social event among car lovers

Lifestyle

American Cancer Society will have virtual Charlotte benefit

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County employers holding virtual career fair Thursday

Business

From food truck to chophouse, local chef sees dream turn into reality

Lifestyle

First Baptist taking its Christmas music service outside

Education

Kannapolis City Schools wraps up first week of plan A for elementary schools