Letter: America will regret next four years

The best president in history was not elected because of the most dishonest election in history. President Donald Trump loves America and the American people. President Trump did more for the American people in four years than any president in history.

I invested $40,200 to help President Trump get re-elected because I believe in him 100%. Any time we invest with something or someone, we are not assured we will win.

I only lost my investment. The American people lost everything. They lost everything President Trump had already gotten them and they lost everything President Trump would have gotten them in the future.

The American people will live to regret the next four years without President Trump.

When President Trump leaves office, China will again take control of America.

— Larry Goodman

Salisbury