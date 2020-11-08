November 8, 2020

  • 54°

Editorial: No longer an amenity

By Salisbury Post Editorial Board

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 8, 2020

At an undetermined point in the future, when they leave the Rowan County Administration Building for the last time, incumbent commissioners will reflect on any number of important votes and accomplishments, but one of their most important actions to date has been work to bring better internet access to rural Rowan County.

County commissioners along with staff have worked with Open Broadband to bring better internet access to areas where folks face challenges with getting good internet access on computers as well as cellphone service. One of Open Broadband’s first acts has been to add a fixed wireless hub to the top of a tower at the Stanly County Airport that will broadcast to folks in southeastern Rowan.

To date, as southeast Rowan resident W. Lee Simmons told reporter Ben Stansell, parents often need to drive elsewhere to find a spot with Wi-Fi their kids can use to complete school assignments.

Sure, there’s satellite internet, but people want something more reliable, Simmons said.

The type of service provided by Open Broadband is different than most internet providers. It transmits the service via radio signals to a customer’s home rather than requiring miles and miles of cable in the ground, making it a more cost-effective option. The internet expansion is made possible by CARES Act funding received by county government, which must be spent by the end of the year, and will also include a project in the northwestern area of Rowan County — the Scotch Irish township.

Work from the Rowan County Broadband Task Force shows there are still areas of need for faster internet access.

If another node installed to serve the northwestern area of Rowan does not help areas still in need, commissioners should continue looking for ways to incentivize companies to improve access elsewhere.

Naturally, living in “the country” means doing without some amenities, but internet access has increasingly become a necessity, particularly for families with public school children.

People in  elected positions will differ about the best methods to ensure fast internet is accessible for everyone, but there’s shouldn’t be a debate that access to reliable fast internet should be as prevalent as electricity.

The internet is a utility, not an amenity.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Piedmont Correctional inmates say prison failing to provide efficient care during pandemic

Nation/World

‘Time to heal’ — Biden wins presidency behind boost from Pennsylvania

News

Transportation Museum to host festive train ride, drive-thru light show to celebrate holidays

Business

Industry rankings give North Carolina high marks for business, tax climate

Local

‘I love this little town’: Downtown cruise-ins become weekend staple, social event among car lovers

Lifestyle

American Cancer Society will have virtual Charlotte benefit

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County employers holding virtual career fair Thursday

Business

From food truck to chophouse, local chef sees dream turn into reality

Lifestyle

First Baptist taking its Christmas music service outside

Education

Kannapolis City Schools wraps up first week of plan A for elementary schools

News

NC Republicans seek data to resolve top races

Nation/World

Harris pays tribute to Black women in 1st speech as VP-elect

Coronavirus

County ends week with two COVID-19 deaths, two new outbreaks as 12% of cases remain active

Elections

Harris becomes first Black woman, South Asian elected VP

BREAKING NEWS

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

Elections

State’s Republicans seek more data to resolve top races

Coronavirus

Trump chief of staff Meadows diagnosed with COVID-19

News

Kristin Cooper, state’s first lady, apologizes for comment on Trump supporters

Business

Hiring held steady last month but signs of caution as virus worsens

Coronavirus

Rowan County ending week with two new COVID-19 deaths, two new congregate outbreaks

Crime

Blotter: Rowan man charged with cocaine possession found passed out at gas station

Crime

Two charged in connection to drive-by shooting

Local

Salisbury mayor says months of closed meetings ‘winding down,’ action could be taken Monday

Elections

Richfield commissioner who died in September wins another term