November 7, 2020

  • 52°
N.C. State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) gains yards during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Miami at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Raleigh News & Observer/Courtesy ACC

D’Eriq Kin leads No. 11 Miami to comeback win over Wolfpack

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 7, 2020

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH (AP) — D’Eriq King threw five touchdown passes, the last a go-ahead 54-yard catch-and-run play with Michael Harley with 2:43 left, and No. 11 Miami rallied to beat North Carolina State 44-41 on Friday night.

Miami (6-1, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored the final 13 points to win its third game in a row and match last season’s victory total under second-year coach Manny Diaz.

The winning touchdown was Harley’s second scoring play of the game. He finished with 153 yards on eight receptions.

King was 31 for 41 for 430 yards and ran for a game-high 105 yards on 15 carries.

Zonovan Knight had a 100-yard kickoff return to put NC State (4-3, 4-3) on top in the third quarter. Bailey Hockman was 19 for 28 for 248 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolfpack. He had a pass intercepted by DJ Ivey after Miami’s final touchdown.

Knight also had a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter.

NC State padded its lead to 41-31 on Christopher Dunn’s 53-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Josh Borregales kicked three field goals, connecting from 38 and 22 yards in the fourth quarter. The latter came with 6:12 remaining after the Hurricanes were within a half-yard of the end zone before a fourth-down penalty.

The Hurricanes, coming off a 19-14 home victory over Virginia, had a 21-14 lead less than 16 1/2 minutes into the game. NC State led at halftime on the strength of Hockman’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Cary Angeline with 2:49 left.

Miami was missing 11 players, including starting left tackle John Campbell Jr. and starting tight end Brevin Jordan.

THE TAKEAWAY

Miami: The Hurricanes outscored their first six opponents by a combined margin of 57-23 in the second quarter. But NC State’s 10-7 edge produced a 24-21 lead, marking only the second halftime deficit of the season for the Hurricanes.

NC State: Angeline, a redshirt senior, has caught at least one touchdown pass in five of the Wolfpack’s games. NC State won the other four games.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Miami could move back into the Top 10 after four weeks outside of that territory.

With a victory, NC State would have been a candidate to climb back into the rankings. The Wolfpack spent one week in the Top 25 following a three-game winning streak before dropping out with a loss to then-No. 14 North Carolina.

UP NEXT

Miami: At Virginia Tech next Saturday.
NC State: Host Florida State next Saturday.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    How long was your wait to vote in the 2020 election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Elections

The count goes on — with Biden on the cusp of presidency

Elections

State’s Republicans seek more data to resolve top races

Coronavirus

Trump chief of staff Meadows diagnosed with COVID-19

News

Kristin Cooper, state’s first lady, apologizes for comment on Trump supporters

Business

Hiring held steady last month but signs of caution as virus worsens

Coronavirus

Rowan County ending week with two new COVID-19 deaths, two new congregate outbreaks

Crime

Blotter: Rowan man charged with cocaine possession found passed out at gas station

Crime

Two charged in connection to drive-by shooting

Local

Salisbury mayor says months of closed meetings ‘winding down,’ action could be taken Monday

Elections

Richfield commissioner who died in September wins another term

Elections

Outcome in attorney general, chief justice races likely days away

Business

City approves tax incentive grant request for local company seeking expansion

Elections

Judges in Georgia, Michigan dismiss Trump lawsuits as Biden inches closer to 270

Elections

After election results, Cooper says, ‘There is a lot of status quo’

News

Moose Lodge in Mooresville facing sanction for illegal gambling

Business

Production underway at EGGER Wood Products facility in Linwood

Local

Noise from Duke Combined Cycle Station part of bringing plant back online

Education

Local schools, colleges keep COVID-19 cases low

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Rowan County reach 122

Crime

Blotter: Nov. 6

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry revenues trending up despite pandemic

Local

Salisbury Police Department Christmas bicycle giveaway applications available online

Coronavirus

Salisbury City Hall, customer service center to close to public as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Elections

North Carolina AG, chief justice race outcomes likely days away