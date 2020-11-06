Two charged in connection to drive-by shooting

By Shavonne Potts

SALISBURY — Two men face weapons-related charges after a drive-by shooting a week ago on Institute and West Innes streets.

The Salisbury Police Department charged Kendarius Maxwell Rankin, 23, with felony discharging a firearm into an occupied property and William “Willie” James Johnson Jr., 27, with felony discharging a firearm into an occupied property. Three others were arrested Oct. 29 — the same day that police said two vehicles were involved in the drive-by shooting. The driver of one of those vehicles took police on a vehicle and subsequent foot chase with police.

Police were called to 1014 West Innes St. regarding two vehicles — a red passenger vehicle and a silver passenger vehicle — shooting at each other. Police found a silver Kia on the campus of Livingstone College that was driven by Cailyn Roseberry.

Roseberry was later charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. He was found with a stolen Glock 19X 9mm.

Officers also received a description of the red vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a red Toyota Solara on Jake Alexander Boulevard, near Dan Street. The driver was later identified as William Levi Rankin.

Police said Rankin did not stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued until he lost control of the car on Mooresville Road near Lincolnton Road and Sunset Drive. Rankin’s Toyota struck a Hyundai Veracruz and came to a stop in the middle of the road.

Police said Rankin ran from the vehicle and was apprehended a short time later in a nearby wooded area near Farm Bureau Insurance and Rolling Hills Golf Club. According to Police Chief Jerry Stokes, Rankin fired a gunshot at one of the officers. The officer did not return fire.

Winston-Salem police arrested Johnson on Thursday, said Sgt. Russ DeSantis.

Johnson remains in the Forsyth County jail under a $50,000.

Investigators said more arrests could follow.