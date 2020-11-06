November 6, 2020

  • 73°

Two charged in connection to drive-by shooting

By Shavonne Potts

Published 2:08 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

Charged

Kendarius Rankin

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Two men face weapons-related charges after a drive-by shooting a week ago on Institute and West Innes streets.

The Salisbury Police Department charged Kendarius Maxwell Rankin, 23, with felony discharging a firearm into an occupied property and William “Willie” James Johnson Jr., 27, with felony discharging a firearm into an occupied property. Three others were arrested Oct. 29 — the same day that police said two vehicles were involved in the drive-by shooting. The driver of one of those vehicles took police on a vehicle and subsequent foot chase with police.

Kendarius Rankin

Police were called to 1014 West Innes St. regarding two vehicles — a red passenger vehicle and a silver passenger vehicle — shooting at each other. Police found a silver Kia on the campus of Livingstone College that was driven by Cailyn Roseberry.

Roseberry was later charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. He was found with a stolen Glock 19X 9mm.

Officers also received a description of the red vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a red Toyota Solara on Jake Alexander Boulevard, near Dan Street. The driver was later identified as William Levi Rankin.

Police said Rankin did not stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued until he lost control of the car on Mooresville Road near Lincolnton Road and Sunset Drive. Rankin’s Toyota struck a Hyundai Veracruz and came to a stop in the middle of the road.

Police said Rankin ran from the vehicle and was apprehended a short time later in a nearby wooded area near Farm Bureau Insurance and Rolling Hills Golf Club. According to Police Chief Jerry Stokes, Rankin fired a gunshot at one of the officers. The officer did not return fire.

Willie James Johnson Jr.

Winston-Salem police arrested Johnson on Thursday, said Sgt. Russ DeSantis.

Johnson remains in the Forsyth County jail under a $50,000.

Investigators said more arrests could follow.

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    How long was your wait to vote in the 2020 election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Two charged in connection to drive-by shooting

Local

Salisbury mayor says months of closed meetings ‘winding down,’ action could be taken Monday

Elections

Richfield commissioner who died in September wins another term

Elections

Outcome in attorney general, chief justice races likely days away

Business

City approves tax incentive grant request for local company seeking expansion

Elections

Judges in Georgia, Michigan dismiss Trump lawsuits as Biden inches closer to 270

Elections

After election results, Cooper says, ‘There is a lot of status quo’

News

Moose Lodge in Mooresville facing sanction for illegal gambling

Business

Production underway at EGGER Wood Products facility in Linwood

Local

Noise from Duke Combined Cycle Station part of bringing plant back online

Education

Local schools, colleges keep COVID-19 cases low

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Rowan County reach 122

Crime

Blotter: Nov. 6

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry revenues trending up despite pandemic

Local

Salisbury Police Department Christmas bicycle giveaway applications available online

Coronavirus

Salisbury City Hall, customer service center to close to public as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Elections

North Carolina AG, chief justice race outcomes likely days away

Crime

Police, sheriff warn about ongoing gift card scam

Elections

Rowan County sees highest voter turnout since ’84 general election

Education

Susan Cox says she’ll serve temporarily on Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education

Local

City council to vote on ‘Project Hero’ tax incentive grant today

Local

‘A super generous gift:’ United Way announces anonymous donor, progress toward goal at meeting

Education

Salisbury Academy brings sustainability coordinator intern on board for 2020-21

Education

Library hosting event on local school options