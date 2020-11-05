November 5, 2020

  • 43°

Shoutouts

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 5, 2020

Millbridge Elementary School October Good Citizens

Kindergarten: Allison Meija, Ava Moore, Cole Brown, Clara Linker, Luke Allen and Blaze Souther.

First grade: Ila Sechler, Luke Toler, Calvin Ferguson, Dana Thompson, JoJo Crossen and Sabrina Jackson.

Second grade: Autrey Farmer, Audrey Goodale, Cailey Graham, Brayan Serrana Perez, Savannah Koslowski, Raylee Stancil, Jasper Peyton and Ava Tarlton.

Third grade: Maggie Baker, Bryce Mattern, Estella Escobedo, Jude Mullis, Kevin Alvarez, Abigail Kluttz, Cassy Campbell and Hudson Sechler.

Fourth grade: Milli Fagan, Luke Bame, Zoe Atwell, Brayzlin Fisher, Sloane Lipe and Jessica Tharp.

Fifth grade: Lilliah Craig, James Moore, Ava Robbins, Ryan Branham, Jaretzi Aguilar Munoz, Dylan Newsome, Dalton Mullis and Kailey Delong.

Citadel ring presentation

The seniors of the class of 2021 at the Citadel celebrated a traditional ring presentation ceremony on Sept. 25. Dalton Chastain, of Woodleaf, was part of the ceremony

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    How long was your wait to vote in the 2020 election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

In-person child care did not increase COVID-19 risk for teachers, study says. What can we learn from that?

Elections

Most expensive Senate race in U.S. history too close to call between Tillis, Cunningham

Local

Holiday 2020 issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Education

Salisbury Academy students take on effort to shrink carbon footprints

Education

Shoutouts

Elections

Local party leaders react to Rowan’s strong support for GOP candidates

Crime

Spencer man pleads guilty to shipping marijuana through mail, receives probation

East Spencer

Nine displaced after East Spencer apartment fire

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 death reported at Liberty Commons

Crime

Cleveland man wanted in Iredell County for human trafficking, sexual servitude charges

China Grove

China Grove weighs future of town’s stormwater program

Crime

Blotter:$2200 worth of tools stolen James River Equipment

News

AP: NC still too close to call

Elections

A guide to key down-ballot North Carolina races

Elections

Republicans keep control of N. Carolina legislative chambers

Elections

Trump wins Florida, locked in other tight races with Biden

Elections

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper wins reelection

Elections

Incumbents Budd, Hudson hold off Democrat challengers to retain congressional seats

Elections

All three Republican incumbents claim victory in local Senate, House races

Education

Cox appears to win school board seat despite conceding; Hightower, Byrd-Clark also leading on election night

BREAKING NEWS

Unofficial Rowan County general election results

Crime

Blotter: Apartment, vehicle damaged after shots fired at Overbrook Road apartment

Crime

Man with history of assault crimes convicted of failure to report social media account

Coronavirus

Two congregate care facilities see new COVID-19 outbreaks