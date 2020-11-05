Library hosting event on local school options

Staff report

SALISBURY — Rowan Public Library will partner with local organizations to present a program about different schooling options available in the county at 4 p.m. on Nov. 13.

The program will be an opportunity for local parents and caregivers to learn more about the different schooling options available.

The library is partnering with Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ Summit Virtual Academy, the Rowan County Homeschool Association and North Carolinians for Home Education to offer a virtual program, “Getting Schooled: Learning All About Alternative Education Options in Rowan County.”

“Over the last few months, the pandemic has really changed the way we approach so many different aspects of life,” said Sydney Smith, RPL’s young adult librarian. “So many people are wondering if traditional, in-person learning in the public setting is the best option for their children. This program will be a great opportunity for citizens to ask questions to representatives directly involved in virtual schooling and homeschooling so they can compare their options and get a clear view on which education avenues are best for their children’s needs.”

Virtual programs like this allow RPL to continue to serve the community, providing a virtual space where people can come together, learn more about local resources and find the information they need to make sound decisions for their children’s education pathways.

“This program will be a great way to get citizens ‘face-to-face’ with real representatives who can answer specific virtual schooling and homeschooling questions in a socially-distanced way,” Smith said.

The free virtual event will be held via Zoom, and participants can dial in as well for audio only. To participate via Zoom or audio-only, visit bit.ly/GettingSchooledRPL to register by noon on Nov. 13. You can also email Sydney.Smith@rowancountync.gov or call 704-216- 7841 to register.