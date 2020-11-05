November 5, 2020

Letter: Paul Fisher’s death a blow to the community

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 5, 2020

I have been privileged to know and work with many servant leaders and Mr. Paul (Fisher) is at the top of my list.

What a positive and inspirational leader he was. He never asked anyone to do anything that he was unwilling to do himself. In my many experiences with Mr. Paul dating back to going to Farmers and Merchants Bank in Granite Quarry with my mother, I never heard him say a negative word about anyone. He was always so positive, perfectly embodying the “can do” spirit.

When members of the Salisbury-Rowan Society of the Triangle visited Salisbury last year, most in our group did not know Mr. Paul when he spoke to us. I have continued to hear positive comments about his inspirational remarks about the Bell Tower Green Park project

Losing this dynamic leader is a blow to our community; however, I am certain that we will continue to honor this visionary by doing a little bit more in his memory.

— Phil Kirk

Raleigh

