Letter: Parade was way to intimidate, not show support

The Trump parade in Salisbury on Halloween was disgusting. This was not a show of support for Donald Trump. This was a way to intimidate the citizens of Salisbury. This was a failed attempt to intimate the voters.

The parade’s host, Deplorable Pride, is a LGBT, conservative group that harassed me and members of the community. Their display on October 31 resembled the time the Klu Klux Klan marched in Salisbury in 1964. I didn’t feel terrified. I felt anger.

Four years of rising racial tension. Four years of lies. Seeing that parade made me realize that I can’t accept the things I cannot change. But I can change the things I cannot accept.

I used to believe that politics could be discussed with civility. But I was wrong. Supporters of Donald Trump have been calling Democrats “commies” and “ANTIFA.” That is just wrong. That got under my skin. This whole week has been an eye opener for me.

It all started with a comment on a Facebook post. The phrase “Loose lips sinks ships” came to mind. Unfortunately, it was too late. The owner of Deplorable Pride read my message and then began targeting me and my publication. I knew what I did was wrong, and I felt guilty for it. I received a message from the owner of the organization, threatening to get me fired from my publication, ironically the publication that I own. Then he posted my comment on the Deplorable Pride Facebook page. I apologized for my comment and deleted it. Looking for more clout, he published my apology on the organization page, mocking me. I felt so angry.

To add insult to injury, he demanded I write a formal apology letter and post it on my publication’s page. Long story short, I said, “No.”

This week has been a learning experience and a lesson on freedom of speech. I know that I’m on the right side of history. Instead of writing a formal apology for his amusement, I wrote an article on the parade. We can not be silent. We can not stay on the sidelines.

— Michael Eaborn

Spencer