Blotter: Nov. 6

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• Reliable Pawn Shop reported on Wednesday someone stole property in the 100 block of Mooresville Road.

• Darius Kemal Boone, 21, was charged on Wednesday with felony possession of stolen goods while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

• Danny Lee Gobble, 31, was charged on Thursday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II while in the 600 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.