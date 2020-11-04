Nine displaced after East Spencer apartment fire

EAST SPENCER — Nine people were displaced Tuesday following a fire at an East Spencer apartment complex that fire officials said was started after a lamp ignited nearby material, said Fire Chief Shawn McBride.

The fire occurred just before 3 a.m. at East Winds Apartment complex, located at 420 Boundary St.

McBride said the fire was ruled unintentional. A lamp that did not have a shade, fell over and ignited some items that were near it, he said.

The fire was contained in an upstairs apartment, but three other units had water damage. There were two people who lived in the upstairs apartment. No injuries were reported.

It took firefighters 10 minutes to extinguish the blaze from the following departments: East Spencer, Salisbury, Spencer, Union, Granite Quarry and Ellis Cross Country. McBride said there were a few more trucks than would typically respond because the response was for an apartment building.

Firefighters had to remove copious amounts of items from the home in order to ensure all of the fire was extinguished.