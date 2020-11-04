November 4, 2020

  • 54°

AP: NC still too close to call

By News Service Report

Published 5:14 am Wednesday, November 4, 2020

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Update, 5 a.m.

By BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press

WHY AP HASN’T CALLED NORTH CAROLINA:

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in North Carolina’s presidential contest because the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is too early to call.

Trump, who is locked in a tight battle with Biden to secure the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, prematurely claimed early Wednesday that he won the state.

“We’ve clearly won North Carolina, where we’re up 1.7%, 77,000 votes with only approximately 5% left. They can’t catch us,” he said during an appearance at the White House. Trump also said he planned to contest the U.S. presidential election before the Supreme Court. It was unclear, exactly, what legal action he might pursue.

Though Trump is correct that he held a 76,000-vote lead in the state early Wednesday, the race is too early to call and there are still about 200,000 mail-in ballots left to count.

As long as those ballots are postmarked by Nov. 3, state election officials have until Nov. 12 to count them. And when it comes to mail ballots, Biden was outperforming Trump by far.

That means there’s a considerable number of ballots yet to be counted that could give Biden a lead.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    How long was your wait to vote in the 2020 election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



News

AP: NC still too close to call

Elections

A guide to key down-ballot North Carolina races

Elections

Republicans keep control of N. Carolina legislative chambers

Elections

Trump wins Florida, locked in other tight races with Biden

Elections

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper wins reelection

Elections

Incumbents Budd, Hudson hold off Democrat challengers to retain congressional seats

Elections

All three Republican incumbents claim victory in local Senate, House races

Education

Cox appears to win school board seat despite conceding; Hightower, Byrd-Clark also leading on election night

BREAKING NEWS

Unofficial Rowan County general election results

Crime

Blotter: Apartment, vehicle damaged after shots fired at Overbrook Road apartment

Crime

Man with history of assault crimes convicted of failure to report social media account

Coronavirus

Two congregate care facilities see new COVID-19 outbreaks

Elections

Livingstone College students walk together to vote on Election Day

Elections

North Carolina will keep 4 polling places open longer

Elections

Photos: Friends wave American flags over interstate, encourage people to ‘go out and vote’

Crime

Kannapolis man charged with heroin, damaging mother’s home

News

County takes steps to address soil inspection backlog

Education

School board meets to discuss superintendent applications

Local

City council to hold public hearing for ‘Project Hero’

Education

Kannapolis elementary students back in class five days

Local

Bringing the broadband: County’s efforts to expand internet access coming to fruition

Coronavirus

59 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rowan

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man arrested after dispute, altercation with officers

Ask Us

Ask Us: What happens next to ballots from absentee by mail, early voting?