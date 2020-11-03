November 3, 2020

Area Athletes Update: Reynolds closing in on 5,000 passing yards

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Charlotte 49ers quarterback Chris Reynolds passes the football during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

mike.london@salisburypost.com

Area Athletes Update …

DURHAM— Charlotte 49ers quarterback Chris Reynolds (Davie) didn’t have a great passing game in Saturday’s 53-19 loss at Duke (18-for-34, 171 yards, 1 TD), but he now has six touchdown passes with no interceptions in his last four games.

Reynolds has 1,100 passing yards for the season and is the first player in program history to top 1,000 in three straight seasons.

Reynolds has 4,837 passing yards in his career. He should be the second in program history to surpass 5,000.

•••

Zion DeBose (North Rowan) had a tackle for Virginia Tech in Saturday’s 42-35 ACC win against Louisville.

•••

Salisbury native Mitch Jeter, who graduated from Cannon School, is handling kickoffs for South Carolina as a true freshman.

Jeter has touchbacks on 16 of his 30 kickoffs.

 

Amateur golf

UNC Greensboro senior Nick Lyerly (East Rowan) had another strong tournament over the weekend.

Lyerly tied for second in the Lonnie Poole Amateur in Raleigh.

Lyerly finished 2-under at 71-68-72 — 211.

The previous week, Lyerly was second in the Griffin Men’s Amateur in Greensboro.

 

NFL

Philadelphia’s Javon Hargrave (North Rowan) had a two tackles, one for loss, and wrecked a pass play in Sunday’s 23-9 win against the Dallas Cowboys.

•••

Chris Smith (West Rowan) had a tackle and a hit on the quarterback in Las Vegas’ 16-6 win against Cleveland on Sunday.

 

College volleyball

Freshman Tori Hester (West Rowan) has 31 kills and 36 digs for Troy.

•••

Freshman Kira Rymer (South Rowan) had six kills for Columbia International in Friday’s loss to Milligan.

