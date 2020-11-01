November 1, 2020

Morgan Watts column: Farm school

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 1, 2020

By Morgan Watts
N.C. Cooperative Extension

Do you want to start up your own farm? Or have one and want to enhance the skills you already know? N.C. Farm School might just be the answer you’re looking for.

N.C. Farm School can offer you:

  • One-on-one business consultations with experienced business consultants aimed at farm business plan development
  • Farm tours on economically sustainable farms
  • A community dedicated to your success
  • Mentoring opportunities with farmers in your area

N.C. Southern Piedmont Farm School is a four-month long program that combines class work and field days to enhance your education. Cost for the program is $399 per person or $599 per pair. The NCFS Southern Piedmont program is on track to be held in person starting in the spring of 2021. Classroom sessions will be held at the Rowan County Cooperative Extension office, the first Tuesday every month, from 6-9 p.m. Field visits will be held on Thursdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Locations will vary. N.C. Farm School will be adhering to all safety regulations to ensure the health of those attending.

Over the years, the class has benefited producers across the state. Past graduates Christine and Travis Tankersley said, “N.C. Farm School really helped us organize and focus on a solid plan to progress forward.” You too can be a part of this wonderful experience.

To fill out an application and get more information go to ncfarmschool.ces.ncsu.edu. Spots are filling up fast, be sure to get your application in ASAP. If you have any questions, please contact the Rowan County Cooperative Extension office at 704-216-8970. We look forward to seeing you.

Morgan Watts is livestock and field crops agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension.

