November 1, 2020

  • 50°

Letter: YMCA’s academy possible because of United Way

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 1, 2020

For more than 15 decades, the YMCA’s focus areas have been youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. A strong community can only be achieved when we invest in our kids, our health and our neighbors. The Rowan County United Way understands this and has generously invested in our communities through the Y for many years. Even in the face of the COVID-19 crisis, the Rowan County United Way determined that the YMCA Diabetes Prevention Program and YMCA’s After School Program are worthy of support. This year, the United Way is also investing in the Y’s newest program, Y Academy, the Y’s answer to the virtual and hybrid learning challenges our children are facing.

If not for partners like the United Way, it’s hard to say where we would be today. I know we would not be able to offer the same level of financial assistance and high-quality programming without this type of partnership. We are so grateful for the support of the United Way and appreciate that so many community members trust the United Way with their dollars, which are funneled right back into our community through organizations like the Y.

Our neighbors need to support the United Way now more than ever as we all navigate through these challenging times.

— Jamie Morgan

Salisbury

Editor’s note: Jamie Morgan is CEO of the Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA.

Print Article

Comments

Business

F&M banking icon, community catalyst Paul Fisher dies

China Grove

Local voters excited about early voting turnout, have mixed feelings about election possibilities

Local

Walkers bring conversations about suicide, mental health ‘Into the Light’

Local

Foster care system changes to adapt to COVID-19

Lifestyle

Rowan Arts Council grants available

Education

Hightower tops all school board candidates in money raised, spent; Sanborn close behind

Education

Weather caused some students to learn from home all week

Faith

Faith briefs: Nov. 1

Faith

First United Methodist hosts alternative fall festival

Lifestyle

Chef Santos to host benefit dinner for Piedmont Players

Business

Taking flight: Pilot behind aviation school looks to expand reach, bring love of flight to high schoolers

Faith

Ministry making 500-mile trek passes through Rowan

Elections

Trump Train Parade takes to downtown Salisbury streets; cars sound horns at voting site

Elections

Republicans on defense in state congressional races

Coronavirus

As officials face second wave of COVID-19, some resisting steps to curb virus

Business

Biz Roundup: Spalding wins state Executive of the Year award for work as Chamber president

Coronavirus

State health officials ease shutdown for church that had 181 COVID-19 cases

News

South Carolina tribe presents casino plan for Kings Mountain

News

Rockingham County ordered to reopen voting site

Racing

Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team partners with Joe Gibbs, Toyota

News

Zeta-caused landslide creates 90-mile detour in Mitchell, McDowell counties

BREAKING NEWS

Rowan County banking icon and community catalyst Paul Fisher dies

Coronavirus

UPDATED: State reports 20 COVID-19 cases at Rockwell Christian School, outbreak at Brightmoor Nursing Center

China Grove

Southern Rowan Christmas Parade to go on with COVID-19 safety measures in place