October 30, 2020

Storm hinders Tillis events; Cunningham campaign activities remain quiet

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, October 30, 2020

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Severe weather prevented North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis from making campaign appearances on Thursday with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and President Donald Trump.

High winds and storms from the remnants of Hurricane Zeta initially caused the cancellation of Thursday morning’s campaign event in Greensboro by Tillis and Christie. Then Trump’s evening rally in Fayetteville, which Tillis was to attend, was postponed until Monday.

Tillis is getting help from other national Republicans this week in his reelection bid against Democrat Cal Cunningham. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz attended a get-out-the-vote event outside Asheville with Tillis on Wednesday night. Former South Carolina governor and ex-United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley also was expected to campaign with Tillis today and Saturday.

Cunningham’s campaign hasn’t released a public schedule this week, but he spoke with voters on Thursday outside the Wilson County elections board office, WRAL-TV reported.

Cunningham has kept to small, unannounced events to which the media haven’t been invited, particularly since he acknowledged exchanging sexually suggestive texts with a woman who’s not his wife. The Associated Press later reported Cunningham and the woman had an intimate encounter in July.

