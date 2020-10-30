October 30, 2020

  • 64°

Blotter: Two vehicles stolen after being left running

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:40 am Friday, October 30, 2020

SALISBURY – Two vehicles left running and unlocked were stolen on Thursday.

The first, reported just after midnight on Grady Street was a 2015 Ford Fusion. The owner parked and was inside the home for about 10 minutes before observing the vehicle missing.

The second vehicle was a 2005 Honda Civic. There was no information in the report about what the victim was doing when the vehicle was carried away.

Salisbury Police Sgt. Russ DeSantis said when is a vehicle is left running, a potential thief can hear it and is more apt to know the keys are in the ignition, noting doing so creates the chance for a crime of opportunity.

In other police reports:

• Four propane tanks were stolen from the Mystik location on Main Street at about 9 p.m. on Thursday. DeSantis said a male and female subject were behind the theft, cutting locks off the container to load the tanks into a dark blue Chevrolet HHR.

• Another theft was reported on Walmart at about 4 p.m. on Thursday. A male suspect allegedly concealed several items and left with them along with a jacket. Police did get a vehicle description for the man, but the tag number is unknown.

Print Article

Comments

China Grove

Southern Rowan Christmas Parade to go on with COVID-19 safety measures in place

Local

Cress named Rowan County Emergency Services chief

Crime

Blotter: Two vehicles stolen after being left running

Nation/World

Six dead as Zeta soaks Gulf Coast and Southeast

Elections

Black Lives Matter signs will remain up at Carrboro polling site

Nation/World

Hackers snag $2.3 million from Wisconsin Republican Party

China Grove

In Senate race, Ford doubles cash on hand; Townsend spends $10,000 in House campaign

Elections

Two who attended rally for Trump in Gastonia test positive for COVID-19

Elections

Storm hinders Tillis events; Cunningham campaign activities remain quiet

Local

Trump-supporting organization to have downtown ‘Trump Train Parade’

Local

Spencer planning Christmas festivities for Dec. 12

Crime

Blotter: Rockwell man charged with removing electronic ankle monitor

Coronavirus

County’s rate of tests returning positive continues to decrease, still above 7%

BREAKING NEWS

UPDATED: Three charged in connection with drive-by shooting, vehicle pursuit

Local

Gusty winds bring down power lines, trees as Zeta remnants roll through Rowan County

Business

With Eastern Fence’s arrival, industrial park on Statesville Boulevard poised for second life

Business

Prehistoric Prey: Dinosaur Hunt to be held at the Rowan County Fairgrounds this weekend

Elections

Rep. Warren leads challenger Heggins in fundraising, cash on hand

News

Panthers, Falcons look to put mental mistakes behind them tonight

Education

Optimism grows for new charter school in Faith

Columnists

My Turn, Carol Spalding: Rowan-Cabarrus poised to train, educate workforce

Education

Education briefs: Wallace and Graham announces scholarships for high school seniors

Crime

blotter: Oct. 29

News Main

London column: World Series MVP Corey Seager honed his skills in Kannapolis