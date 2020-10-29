Two in custody after drive-by shooting, vehicle pursuit

SALISBURY — Two people were in custody Thursday after a drive-by shooting between two vehicles near the intersection of Institute and Innes streets led to a vehicle pursuit with police.

Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes said a 911 call was made about a vehicle firing gunshots at another vehicle in the area of West Innes and Institute streets. Stokes said, as officers responded to that area, another officer spotted a red Toyota Solara that had been identified as a suspect’s vehicle.

The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the driver sped off. The officer pursued the vehicle, which struck another motorist driving a Hyundai Veracruz and came to a stop in the 1600 block of Mooresville Road.

The driver ran on foot into a wooded area just below Farm Bureau Insurance and adjacent to Rolling Hills Golf Club. The suspect also fired a gunshot at an officer, Stokes said.

The suspect and a passenger were apprehended.

No injuries were reported. Officers did not have to use force or fire any weapons during the incident, Stokes said.

There were bullet holes at the rear of the Toyota passenger car, but Stokes said it’s believed they were made prior to the incident because of some rust. He said the investigation will confirm if the bullet holes were part of the original incident at West Innes and Institute streets or are older.

No names of those arrested or charges were immediately available.