RSS moves to remote learning day because of hurricane remnants

SALISBURY — All Rowan-Salisbury Schools students and staff will have a remote learning day at home today due to predictions of inclement weather, school officials announced Wednesday.

The forecast includes high wind gusts, tornado warnings, possible power outages and hazardous road conditions from the remnants of Hurricane Zeta, which made landfall in Louisiana Wednesday and was on a path toward North Carolina, according to a recorded message from school system spokeswoman Rita Foil. As of Wednesday afternoon, Zeta was a category two hurricane.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Rowan County, according to the National Weather Service, with tropical storm conditions expected in Rowan County today. That means the potential for wind between 39 and 57 mph, peak rainfall amounts around 1 inch and a somewhat favorable situation for tornadoes, the National Weather Service said.

The National Weather Service said there could be damage to roofing and siding along with porches, awnings, carports and sheds. Unsecured, lightweight items could be blown about and there could be damage to unanchored mobile homes. Debris may block some roads.

The weather service says new rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half of an inch are possible.