October 29, 2020

  • 68°

Letters: Will your conscious be clear on Veterans Day?

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 29, 2020

On Nov. 11, just a week following Election Day, America will observe Veterans Day — when we remember and honor those men and women who fought in war to secure freedoms once enjoyed in this once great nation. Those who died in the process and those living still today often endured unimaginable horrors. We should remember those sacrifices as we vote to choose the direction our country will take from this point forward.

The choices we have in this election are clearer than ever before, as those who would destroy our American freedoms and way of life have boldly and clearly stated they seek socialism. Extremists on both sides of the political spectrum are being goaded into disrupting the rule of law and order to promote anarchy. The national media appears to be complicit in that it fails to report the extent of their unfortunate success.

The fact that Patrisse Cullors — one of the three founders of Black Lives Matter (capital BLM), not to be confused with the irrefutable statement that black lives matter, (lower case blm) — has signed a deal with Warner Brothers TV ensures that their anarchist, divisive movement will continue to be promoted at the expense and detriment of the majority (all ethnicities) who believe in unity, democratic process, law and order.

When you go to vote, consider seriously those who fought and died for the freedoms we are in the process of relinquishing. On Veterans Day, will your conscience be clear? Remember, Lenin said, “The goal of socialism is communism.”

— Tim Deal

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

Business

With Eastern Fence’s arrival, industrial park on Statesville Boulevard poised for second life

Business

Prehistoric Prey: Dinosaur Hunt to be held at the Rowan County Fairgrounds this weekend

Elections

Rep. Warren leads challenger Heggins in fundraising, cash on hand

News

Panthers, Falcons look to put mental mistakes behind them tonight

Education

Optimism grows for new charter school in Faith

Columnists

My Turn, Carol Spalding: Rowan-Cabarrus poised to train, educate workforce

Education

Education briefs: Wallace and Graham announces scholarships for high school seniors

Crime

blotter: Oct. 29

News Main

London column: World Series MVP Corey Seager honed his skills in Kannapolis

Elections

Election 2020: Howard, Townsend differ on handling of racial issues, redistricting

Local

RSS moves to remote learning day because of hurricane remnants

Education

Shoutouts

Education

At Horizons Unlimited, Mary Meyer explores passion for animals

Elections

Supreme Court leaves NC absentee ballot deadline at Nov. 12

Crime

Police warning about catalytic converter thefts

Local

Rowan Public Library to resume normal hours

Education

RCCC selects new student ambassadors

Local

Rowan Sheriff provides Halloween safety tips, precautions

Coronavirus

Two of four new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday from one nursing home

Crime

Spencer man charged with death by distribution after overdose death

Local

Salisbury Police Department receives grant to hire homeless advocate

Education

Livingstone paints mural to remind students to vote

News

Commissioners OK second phase of COVID-19 protection plan

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with drug possession after undercover drug deal