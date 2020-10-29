October 29, 2020

  • 68°

Letter: Newby will make North Carolina proud as chief justice

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 29, 2020

I am pleased to recommend the honorable Paul Newby for chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court.

He has served with distinction since 2004, making him currently the longest serving justice on the court, having written more than 300 opinions during his tenure. Justice Newby is a constitutional and historical scholar who pursues truth and the fair and impartial application of the law in every case.

He understands the vital nature of the rule of law where every one is treated the same with dignity and respect. As chief justice, Justice Newby will be a leading jurist of whom North Carolina will be extremely proud.

— John L. Holshouser Jr.

Salisbury

