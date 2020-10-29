Gusty winds bring down power lines, trees as Zeta remnants roll through Rowan County

SALISBURY — Nearly 7,000 people in Rowan County were without power on Thursday as gusty winds brought by remnants of Hurricane Zeta brought down trees and power lines.

Gusts of wind reaching about 40 mph were recorded in the morning at the Mid Carolina Regional Airport, said Director Valerie Steele. Steele said that wind speeds consistently topped 20 mph during that period.

Those wind speeds were consistent with others recorded across the South Carolina and North Carolina region, said Bill Martin, science and operations officer at the National Weather Service Office in Greenville-Spartanburg. The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning as Zeta quickly rolled through the Carolinas, passing into Virginia by the early afternoon. Martin said that tropical storm warnings aren’t common this far inland, but that the National Weather Service issues at least one every two to three years.

While rain fell intermittently in the region and caused flooding in some areas, wind was the greatest threat brought on by the storm.

“(Zeta) moved through very quickly this morning,” Martin said. “It brought high winds with tree falls all over the place, blocking roads and falling on homes.”

A homeowner on South Ellis Street experienced those effects first hand when a powerful burst of wind sent a large tree tumbling down on top of her house, with some limbs landing on her neighbor’s roof. It was fortunate that the tree didn’t puncture either of the houses’ roofs, said the property’s landlord Kay Wilson.

The homeowner was in her living room when the tree fell, and she told Wilson that she thought the tree falling was only a loud truck.

“I’m glad the tree didn’t fall straight back,” Wilson said. “ If the house had taken a direct hit it would’ve hurt her.”

Wilson said that the homeowner was in good spirits and that neighbors and family members were checking in on her.

High winds brought down power lines throughout the county and first responders worked diligently during the day to clear roadways that were impeded by downed lines and large tree limbs.

There were over 6,500 Duke Energy customers in Rowan County without power around midday, according to Duke Energy’s power outages map. The state of North Carolina reported almost 8,000 total outages in the county at the peak. Outages were especially common in the western part of the county near Cleveland, west of Salisbury and near Landis.

In total, over 450,000 power outages were reported in North Carolina. Forsyth and Guilford were the hardest hit counties, with Forsyth reporting over 60,000 outages and Guilford reporting nearly 45,000.