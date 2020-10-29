October 29, 2020

  • 68°

Education briefs: Wallace and Graham announces scholarships for high school seniors

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 29, 2020

SALISBURY — Rowan County law firm Wallace and Graham, through its giving initiative,  will be awarding a total of $15,000 in scholarships to six county high school seniors at $2,500 each for the 2020-2021 school year.

One senior at each of the county’s public high schools — Salisbury, Carson, East Rowan, West Rowan, North Rowan and South Rowan — will receive a scholarship.

The committee is seeking applicants who have overcome some significant adversity to achieve excellence in academics and/or leadership during their high school career.

The firm has been fighting for clients facing adversity for more than 40 years and wants to recognize the next generation of leaders in Rowan County who have had to overcome.

Applications can be downloaded at www.wallacegraham.com/adversity-scholarship. They should be submitted no later than Feb. 1, 2021 to the designated school’s counselor.

Faith Elementary welcomes veterans

Faith Elementary continues its tradition of celebrating veterans with a Veterans Day breakfast at the school.

The event will be held on Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. Students will perform a short program to honor service members at the front of the school for safety. Veterans will meet on the front lawn under the flagpole to watch the program and enjoy breakfast. Call the school at 704-279-3195 to RSVP. Social distancing is encouraged, and the school asks that you wear a face mask while moving about.

 

Print Article

Comments

Business

With Eastern Fence’s arrival, industrial park on Statesville Boulevard poised for second life

Business

Prehistoric Prey: Dinosaur Hunt to be held at the Rowan County Fairgrounds this weekend

Elections

Rep. Warren leads challenger Heggins in fundraising, cash on hand

News

Panthers, Falcons look to put mental mistakes behind them tonight

Education

Optimism grows for new charter school in Faith

Columnists

My Turn, Carol Spalding: Rowan-Cabarrus poised to train, educate workforce

Education

Education briefs: Wallace and Graham announces scholarships for high school seniors

Crime

blotter: Oct. 29

News Main

London column: World Series MVP Corey Seager honed his skills in Kannapolis

Elections

Election 2020: Howard, Townsend differ on handling of racial issues, redistricting

Local

RSS moves to remote learning day because of hurricane remnants

Education

Shoutouts

Education

At Horizons Unlimited, Mary Meyer explores passion for animals

Elections

Supreme Court leaves NC absentee ballot deadline at Nov. 12

Crime

Police warning about catalytic converter thefts

Local

Rowan Public Library to resume normal hours

Education

RCCC selects new student ambassadors

Local

Rowan Sheriff provides Halloween safety tips, precautions

Coronavirus

Two of four new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday from one nursing home

Crime

Spencer man charged with death by distribution after overdose death

Local

Salisbury Police Department receives grant to hire homeless advocate

Education

Livingstone paints mural to remind students to vote

News

Commissioners OK second phase of COVID-19 protection plan

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with drug possession after undercover drug deal