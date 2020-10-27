October 27, 2020

  • 55°

My Turn, Carol Pomeroy: Is this really the man you want in White House?

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 27, 2020

By Carol Pomeroy

This is in response to Ronnie Smith’s letter dated Oct. 17 (“Your vote can keep America great”). One of the reasons that people’s priorities might differ politically could be based upon their economic backgrounds. I am on a lower rung of the middle class. You are not. But misinformation is still misinformation no matter where you fall on the political spectrum

During the last three years of President Barack Obama’s administration, 8.1 million jobs were added vs. 6.5 million jobs under Trump’s first three years or 1.6 million fewer that President Obama did under the same time frame.

The Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) has expanded health care to more than 20 million people. Trump has tried to eliminate the ACA ever since he came into office. This issue comes before the Supreme Court the week after the election and this is one of the reasons why Trump wants Amy Coney Barrett to be confirmed to the Supreme Court prior to the election. If the ACA is struck down, many people would lose their insurance. Insurers in many markets could again deny coverage for pre-existing  conditions. Why in the world would Trump want to eliminate insurance for millions of people during a pandemic?

Faith and religious freedom were stressed during the Obama administration. During the September 2015 visit of his holiness Pope Francis. President Obama said, “So we stand … in defense of religious freedom and interfaith dialogue, knowing that people everywhere must be able to live out their faith free from fear and free from intimidation.” The Muslim ban under Trump has resulted in a rise in incidents of intimidation, bias and violence in the Muslim-American majority communities. It is this current president who has engaged in divisive, dangerous rhetoric fueling the flames of white supremacy and anti-Jewish sentiment.

The rights under the Second Amendment were not being threatened under President Obama. There was the belief that gun violence could be reduced while respecting the rights of responsible gun owners by expanding and strengthening background checks.

Under both Obama’s and Trump’s administration there have been protests. When there has been violence and looting, both presidents have condemned criminal behavior and supported the police. The difference is that President Obama called for healing and peace. Trump on the other hand just made the situation worse by supporting the interference of white supremacists and militia groups. His comment of “stand back, stand by” just energized these far right extremist groups

Trump claims African-American and Hispanic unemployment rates are the lowest they have been in the history of the country. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were at their lowest. However, he failed to tell you that unemployment rates have only been tracked since 1972 and that the rates have been on a steady decline since 2010 early in President Obama’s presidency.  

The foreign policy under Trump has not made the U.S. the most respected country in the free world. In fact we are rated seventh, not first. Additionally, Trump is not respected as a leader by many countries. Even the dictators that he so admires don’t respect him either. They have just been very successful in manipulating him.

Economic growth fell short of what Trump promised then crashed during the pandemic. Federal debt has increased by over 6.6 trillion. The tax cuts in 2017 primarily benefited corporations and the top 1% of the population. The number of people without health insurance has gone up by 7.1 million. Our government cannot locate the parents of 545 children still held in cages at the southern border.

As of Oct. 21, there have been 8.37 million total COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 222,000 deaths. Trump has shown extremely poor judgment by not wearing a mask, not listening to the experts and encouraging large rallies without masks and social distancing. His actions have led to the increasing daily number of infections and he has done more to create the conditions that necessitate the shutting down of the economy than anything or anyone else.

Is this the man you really want in the White House? I certainly don’t.  

Carol Pomeroy lives in Salisbury.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Faith family honors grandmother during Rowan-Cabarrus Alzheimer’s fundraiser

Local

Volunteers needed for Rowan County Christmas Bureau phone bank

Local

United Way’s suicide awareness walk will bring participants “Into the Light”

Local

Rowan County moving forward with Woodleaf community park

Nation/World

Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice in partisan vote

BREAKING NEWS

Faith, Enochville elementary schools will close at end of school year

Crime

Police: Mini excavator towed by Rockwell man killed Concord motorcyclist

Coronavirus

13% of county’s COVID-19 cases currently positive

Crime

Blotter: 911 call, foot chase produce charges for man found behind dumpster

Crime

Mother, son killed in weekend homicide

Ask Us

Ask Us: What are plans if hospitals reach COVID-19 capacity?

Elections

County tops 38,000 ballots cast during early, absentee voting

Elections

Political Notebook: Rowan Board of Elections receives more than 60,000 pens for voters

Nation/World

New storm Zeta a hurricane threat to Mexico, US Gulf Coast

Crime

Blotter: Teenager charged with felony firearm and drug offenses

Elections

GOP slowly gaining nationwide as early vote total surpasses 2016

Local

BlockWork returns for 10th year of beautification

Local

Big Chili Cook Off changes format, sells 250 tickets

Lifestyle

Kiwanis Club names five recipients of Centennial Awards

Lifestyle

Rowan County bridge dedicated to local police officer who made ultimate sacrifice

Local

Camp Barnhardt to host drive-in movie, trick-or-treat

Business

Spicing things up: Mise En Place food truck finds success serving Indian fare

Lifestyle

Church foundation distributes record amount of money

Business

Biz Roundup: ‘Forward Rowan’ continues to draw support, raise money