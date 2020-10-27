October 27, 2020

  • 57°

Letter: Weary of what Republican Party has become

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 27, 2020

I found it disconcerting that Elaine Hewitt’s letter on Oct. 20 (“Vote Republican all the way down the ballot”) said nothing about Governor Cooper following science and protecting N.C. through his diligence and implementation of the 3 Ws. Hewitt neglected other important facts.

Our constitution includes veto power for a purpose. Cooper vetoed teacher raises in November because he was standing firm for his proposed 8.5% raise over two years, a much better raise than the Republicans proposed in 2019-20 of 2.0% or 1.8% for 2020-21. In July, Cooper compromised and signed a one-time bonus and an increase in pay step while noting that this still fell short on needed raises for teachers and all school personnel.

N.C. Republicans seem to be the ones actively suppressing the vote. Voter ID was blocked by federal and state courts, not Cooper, Josh Stein or the state board. Judges wrote, “Such a choice speaks more of an intention to target African-American voters rather than a desire to comply with the newly created Amendment in a fair and balanced manner.” Republicans chose to write legislation in a lame-duck session after voters passed the ID bill. Seems like common sense for a court to rule against “racially discriminatory intent.” Republicans should ask and listen before deciding what they think should be the will of the people of N.C.

As an unaffiliated voter who has grown weary of what the Republican Party has become, I have no reason to vote for any Republicans who have not permanently distanced themselves from the man who leads with his gut, dismisses experts and pushes blindly forward rather than admit a mistake. Currently 221,000+ dead in our United States and rising. This is Republican leadership. Read and research; I have and will vote a solid Democratic ticket this year.

— Pam Everhardt Bloom
Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

Local

Faith family honors grandmother during Rowan-Cabarrus Alzheimer’s fundraiser

Local

Volunteers needed for Rowan County Christmas Bureau phone bank

Local

United Way’s suicide awareness walk will bring participants “Into the Light”

Local

Rowan County moving forward with Woodleaf community park

Nation/World

Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice in partisan vote

BREAKING NEWS

Faith, Enochville elementary schools will close at end of school year

Crime

Police: Mini excavator towed by Rockwell man killed Concord motorcyclist

Coronavirus

13% of county’s COVID-19 cases currently positive

Crime

Blotter: 911 call, foot chase produce charges for man found behind dumpster

Crime

Mother, son killed in weekend homicide

Ask Us

Ask Us: What are plans if hospitals reach COVID-19 capacity?

Elections

County tops 38,000 ballots cast during early, absentee voting

Elections

Political Notebook: Rowan Board of Elections receives more than 60,000 pens for voters

Nation/World

New storm Zeta a hurricane threat to Mexico, US Gulf Coast

Crime

Blotter: Teenager charged with felony firearm and drug offenses

Elections

GOP slowly gaining nationwide as early vote total surpasses 2016

Local

BlockWork returns for 10th year of beautification

Local

Big Chili Cook Off changes format, sells 250 tickets

Lifestyle

Kiwanis Club names five recipients of Centennial Awards

Lifestyle

Rowan County bridge dedicated to local police officer who made ultimate sacrifice

Local

Camp Barnhardt to host drive-in movie, trick-or-treat

Business

Spicing things up: Mise En Place food truck finds success serving Indian fare

Lifestyle

Church foundation distributes record amount of money

Business

Biz Roundup: ‘Forward Rowan’ continues to draw support, raise money